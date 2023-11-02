First Zero-Emission All Electric Blue Bird School Buses Delivered to Roseville Joint Union High School District

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean student transportation, celebrated the unveiling of the first new all-electric Blue Bird school buses for Roseville Joint Union High School District this week.

The district will receive a total of 18 zero-emission school buses by the end of the year. The ribbon-cutting ceremonies celebrated the first Type-D transit all-electric school bus in Placer County. This deployment of zero-emission school buses will be the largest in Placer County.

These all-electric, zero-emission school buses are built by Blue Bird and are powered by a Cummins drive system. The project is being funded by a collaborative effort between California Climate Investments, Sacramento and Placer County air districts, Roseville Electric Utility, and the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The adoption of electric vehicles, and particularly school buses, continues to accelerate here in California,” said Peter Tuckerman, director of sales at A-Z Bus Sales in Colton and Sacramento, California. “A-Z Bus has partnered with Blue Bird and Cummins, two Companies which have defined school bus safety and reliably for over 90 years, to provide California school districts with new technology options they can trust. A-Z Bus is highly experienced in these deployments as we have delivered over 500 EV school buses since 2018; milestones which no other dealer in the US has accomplished. We are proud to be part of the team improving the quality of life for students, drivers, and the Roseville community.”

A-Z Bus Sales works closely with school districts to help them identify funding opportunities and provides assistance with grant applications for EV buses, their charging stations, and important training. In addition to the purchase funding the new buses anticipated savings to the school districts include up to 80% reduction in fuel costs and up to 50% savings on maintenance when compared to the aging diesel buses they are replacing.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products and has delivered more electric-powered buses than any other dealership in the country. A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California, the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Hawaii and Texas. More information is available at http://www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.