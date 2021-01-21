DATTCO, Inc. Acquires First Electric School Bus in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — DATTCO, Inc., New England’s premier bus dealership, has added the Collins Type A All-Electric School Bus to its inventory. Collins’ all-electric buses are environmentally friendly and offer up to 85% in operating and maintenance savings as well as an innovative structural design ensuring additional safety.

The Collins electric school bus utilizes Motiv Power Systems Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis (EPIC), based on the Ford E-450 platform. The system’s commercially proven battery packs are validated by millions of real-world miles. Sodium Nickel batteries work in a series, which means if one runs out of power, another will take over.

Transportation is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and a major source of other air pollutants. Electric school buses reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to a diesel school bus, providing cleaner air inside and outside the bus cabin which is healthier for drivers, students and neighborhoods. They have zero tailpipe emissions, and they reduce carbon monoxide emissions and nitrogen oxide emissions by more than 80% than diesel school buses. Add to that, electric motors are quiet, allowing drivers to be able to communicate more easily with students onboard the bus, creating an overall safer ride.

“With over 50 years in the school bus industry, Collins Bus is committed to providing world-class safety and quality standards including innovation in electric school bus transportation,” stated Chris Hiebert, Vice President and General Manager, Collins Bus. “We are excited the Collins Type A All-Electric is now available for lease or finance through DATTCO.”

“DATTCO prides itself on being a leader in the industry, so we are excited to be one of the first dealerships in New England to offer this vehicle. This is another step towards a future of alternative fuel in the school bus industry and a cleaner environment for everyone,” remarked DATTCO’s president, Don DeVivo.

As a full-service dealership, DATTCO also provides preventative maintenance plans and a full line of OEM parts.

About DATTCO

Established in 1924, DATTCO, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned business headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut. From its early roots as an operator of three school buses, DATTCO now services more than two-dozen school districts throughout Connecticut. Today, DATTCO is New England’s top bus dealer and leader in vehicle service, including fleet, collision, and trailer repair services. Its motorcoach division specializes in providing personal and group travel services, operates a commuter line in the Boston area, and routes for the discounted intercity bus service Megabus. Additionally, Thermo King Northeast, a dealer of genuine Thermo King products and parts, is a subsidiary of DATTCO. For more information, visit DATTCO.com.

About Collins Bus Corporation

Collins Bus Corp., a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has delivered more than 50 years of the best bus designs. The Collins name has long been synonymous with the school bus industry. After half a century of delivering Type A school buses with A+ marks for strength and safety, it only makes sense that Collins has become the nation’s most trusted bus manufacturer across every segment. From Type A school buses to today’s Collins commercial bus, passengers and businesses can place their trust in Collins’ engineering and innovation as much as the company itself.