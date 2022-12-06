WATCH: TSD 2022

The 2022 Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference and Trade Show featured dozens of educational sessions, hands-on training, networking events and a trade show featuring vendors from across the country. The conference is designed to not only increase safety for students with special needs and disabilities, but to also make local operations more efficient and effective.

For more information on TSD 2023, go to tsdconference.com.

