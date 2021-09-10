Friday, September 10, 2021
New York Public Transportation Agency Assists with School Bus Driver Shortage

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) in upstate New York stepped up recently to help transport students amid the ongoing school bus driver shortage, reported Spectrum News 1.

RGRTA, which already provides public transportation for the city of Rochester, is now planning to provide transportation for 3,500 students.

However, the school board voted to authorized RGRTA to transport to another 3,877 students. The board also approved a temporary change to allow RGTA to negotiate directly with school districts.

RGRTA CEO Bill Carpenter added that his employees have been supportive of the change.

The transit buses were scheduled to begin transporting students on Monday.

