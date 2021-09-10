New York Public Transportation Agency Assists with School Bus Driver Shortage

Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) in upstate New York stepped up recently to help transport students amid the ongoing school bus driver shortage, reported Spectrum News 1.

RGRTA, which already provides public transportation for the city of Rochester, is now planning to provide transportation for 3,500 students.

However, the school board voted to authorized RGRTA to transport to another 3,877 students. The board also approved a temporary change to allow RGTA to negotiate directly with school districts.

RGRTA CEO Bill Carpenter added that his employees have been supportive of the change.

The transit buses were scheduled to begin transporting students on Monday.

Related: Half of U.S. School Districts Rate Bus Driver Shortage as ‘Desperate’

Related: Colorado School Bus Driver Shortage Increases Amid In-Person Classes

Related: (STN Podcast E80) Industry Buzz: Excitement for Electric School Buses & Driver Shortage Solutions

Related: Round Up: School Bus Companies Offer Bonuses, Double Wages in Response to Driver Shortage