Durham School Services Forges Seven-Year Clean Fuel Partnership with Council Rock School District in Pennsylvania

Lisle, Ill., Newtown, Pa. — Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, will begin serving the Council Rock School District in Newtown, Pennsylvania, starting this August for the next seven years. Currently, Durham School Services provides school bus transportation service in several cities throughout Pennsylvania, extending from Pittsburgh to York to Philadelphia.

Durham School Services will run a total of 146 routes for the Council Rock School District, and buses will be equipped with a variety of safety technology and monitoring tools such as Lytx DriveCam, Zonar GPS and radios. In a continued effort to reduce our carbon footprint and impact on the environment, 50 vehicles in our fleet will be propane-powered to begin the school year. A full fleet transition will be completed by 2023. Through this new partnership with the Council Rock School District, DSS looks forward to being a part of and contributing to, the betterment of the Newtown community through its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program.

“This new partnership with Durham School Services is a major development for our students and community. We are entrusting them with our most precious cargo — our students,” said Jason Harris, director of business administration for Council Rock School District. “While choosing a transportation provider, the top deciding factors were safety and reliable service. DSS has proven that they exceed in both of these critical areas, based on their reputation and experience, including their successful partnerships with other school districts in Pennsylvania. The school district and community are in full anticipation of how this new partnership will benefit our community over the next seven years.”

“This new partnership holds a considerable significance because, firstly, it is a tangible representation of just how much the school district trusts us and our safe service,” said John Ziegler, director of business development for DSS. “And secondly, it bridges our sustainability leadership strategy with our actions as we increase our efforts in utilizing clean fuels. With our 100+ years of experience and good stewardship in the school transportation industry, we are confident in our ability to provide the school district with the best, most dedicated and safe service. We will give it our all as we always do.”

If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, consider joining the Durham School Services team in the Newtown, Pennsylvania. Durham School Services offers competitive wages, paid training, sign-on bonuses, health, dental, and life insurance, 401k with match, paid holidays and sick time, the option to bring your child on the bus with you as you work, and more. Learn more and apply online.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People, transporting more than *one million students daily and employing approximately 20,000 drivers across North America (*Pre-COVID Figures). For more than 100 years, we have been committed to excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our customers and the communities we serve.