Minnesota School Bus Companies Install Cameras to Catch Drivers Ignoring Stops

School bus companies in Bloomington, Minnesota have installed video cameras on their buses to identify drivers that ignore stop arms, reported CBS Minnesota.

The purpose of the stop-arm cameras is to help kids cross the street safely after disembarking from the school bus. Data collected from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety indicates that motorists illegally pass stop arms more than 100,000 times in a given school year.

With these cameras, it will be easier to record a violator’s vehicle, their face and license plate number.

The School Bus Safety Coalition announced the new initiative at the Bloomington Public Schools Transportation Center. Any motorist caught on camera driving past the stop arm could face a fine of $300.

There are reportedly five cameras total on a bus. The cameras operate when the buses are on, but they only record when the stop arm is extended.

The state legislature is being urged to pass dedicated funding collected from fines and to use them for camera system maintenance and upkeep.

