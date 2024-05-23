New Jersey School Bus Bursts into Flames

A school bus driver and several students were able to escape unharmed after the bus they were traveling in caught fire, reported NJ News.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 3:55 p.m. in Sayreville, New Jersey. The Sayreville Public Schools bus had just dropped off a student when it caught fire.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released, but the article states that all the occupants of the bus were able to get off safely. Parents were quickly notified, and arrangements were made to get students back to their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

