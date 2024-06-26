Transfinder Announces Top Transportation Team Winners for 2024

The second annual Top Transportation Teams Award winners have been chosen with the awards to be presented at the 2024 STN EXPO Reno conference next month.

Transfinder launched the Top Transportation Teams program in 2023 to recognize outstanding student transportation departments and highlight their operations so others can learn from their success.

Transportation teams from across the country sent in their applications for the Top Transportation Teams Awards, after which they received anonymous surveys to complete. The winners were chosen based on the results of the survey. This year’s winners are located in five different states.

The first category (100 or more team members) winners were Franklin Township Community School Corporation in Indiana, which also won a 2023 Top Transportation Team award), Central Kitsap School District in Washington, and the School District of Haverford Township in Pennsylvania.

The second category winners were districts with fewer than 100 transportation team members. These winners included East Peoria Elementary School District 86 in Illinois, Wa-Nee Community School Corporation in Indiana, and Waterloo Central School District in New York.

Transfinder President and CEO Anthony Civitella said in a statement that the award has become a sought-after recognition within the transportation industry.

“We heard so many stories about districts being celebrated by their local communities as well as by state transportation associations,” said Civitella. “Districts used the award to recruit new team members and build strong relationships within their department. Not surprisingly, the competition was even tougher this year. We were pleased to see such great involvement from the teams. The feedback each participant received will help them get even better than they already are.”

There was also a first-time honorable mention for a school bus contractor. It goes to Palmer Bus Service in Minnesota.

Following an awards presentation ceremony, representatives of each winning team will join a panel discussion on July 15 at STN EXPO Reno, where they will discuss with Civitella the operational workings and leadership decisions that result in building a successful team.

STN President and Publisher Tony Corpin encouraged student transportation professionals to come celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners.

“The team at School Transportation News is excited for the opportunity to recognize outstanding teams in the school transportation industry at STN EXPO WEST this summer in Reno, Nevada,” he added. “The Top Transportation Teams Awards and panel discussion was the most attended session last year, which shows the value and importance of these awards have to our attendees.”

STN EXPO Reno will be held in Reno, Nevada on July 12-17. Register at stnexpo.com/west.

