Durham School Services Team Members Presented with Distinguished Love the Bus Award by the Idaho Department of Education

BOISE, Idaho – Durham School Services (DSS) is incredibly proud to share that team members Rachel Suchan, driver, and “Big-Dave” Buckholz, bus assistant, were presented with the Love the Bus Award by the Idaho Department of Education. Rachel and Big-Dave went beyond their line of duty to care for their frightened and confused student from the Boise School District when the student’s guardian did not pick them up at their bus stop. A video of the award presentation was shared by the Idaho Department of Education, which also features Rachel and Big-Dave giving a recount of the situation.

Last October, while dropping off a special needs student at their stop, Rachel and Big-Dave noticed that the student’s guardian was not present, and, despite several calls, was unreachable. Following protocol, Rachel and Big-Dave contacted the school and local authorities and made their way back to the school with the student. Knowing that the additional travel would be a bit hard on the student, Rachel and Big-Dave stopped along the way to also buy dinner for the student. It wasn’t until several hours later into the evening that the school was able to get in contact with the parents, and despite that, Rachel and Big-Dave stayed with and cared for the student the entire time. They knew it would help ease the student’s anxiety and give them a sense of safety and familiarity because of the rapport they had already built with the student.

“Rachel and Big-Dave are amazing, compassionate individuals who truly care for their students. Honestly, all our team members are,” said DSS General Manager Pam Kubik. “I am grateful to the school district and Idaho Department of Education for recognizing Rachel and Big-Dave for their selfless and caring actions, especially during Love the Bus Month. Just as was mentioned at the award presentation, it really is not uncommon for our team members to go above and beyond for their students. They are the unsung heroes and sometimes their actions go unnoticed, so when they are recognized, it is extra special. On behalf of the team, thank you for the appreciation.”

“On behalf of the Boise School District, I want to congratulate Rachel and Dave for being recognized for going above and beyond to help this student feel safe, secure and supported,” said Coby Dennis, Superintendent, Boise School District. “I was truly moved when I heard what they did for this student. And it highlights the selflessness and dedication of our school bus drivers and monitors who strive to go the extra mile every day to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

