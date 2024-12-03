EverDriven Launches Giving Tuesday Initiative Earmarking $1 per Mile Driven on December 3 to Benefit Special Olympics Colorado

DENVER, Colo. -EverDriven, the leading Alternative Student Transportation provider dedicated to serving students with disabilities and special needs, is rolling out a Giving Tuesday initiative to support Special Olympics Colorado, earmarking $1 for every mile driven in Colorado on December 3. With EverDriven traveling an average of approximately 12,000 miles daily in Colorado, the initiative is expected to generate approximately $12,000 in donations, directly benefiting programs that empower individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Building on its commitment to drive positive change in its local community, EverDriven is also dedicating 720 hours of employee volunteer service to Special Olympics Colorado programs, with every regional team member contributing eight hours of their time. Combining charitable contributions with hands-on involvement, EverDriven regularly demonstrates its passion for going the extra mile for the students and families it serves, particularly those with special needs.

“This support from EverDriven ensures our athletes can continue to thrive on and off the field,” said Megan Scremin, CEO of Special Olympics Colorado. “These donations and helping hands will go a long way in helping us create meaningful experiences for Coloradans with intellectual disabilities and strengthen inclusion in communities across Colorado.”

Special Olympics Colorado is dedicated to fostering inclusion, breaking down barriers, and creating opportunities through sports and health initiatives. By tying donations to miles driven and encouraging hands-on involvement from employees, EverDriven is helping to advance these goals while also spotlighting the importance of transportation on equity.

“Transportation is more than just moving people from one place to another,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “This Giving Tuesday initiative reflects our commitment to using transportation and technology as a force for good. We’re honored to partner with Special Olympics Colorado and support the incredible work they do in our Colorado community.”

To learn more about EverDriven and the technology solutions it provides to districts, students, parents, and school staff, visit EverDriven. To support, visit Special Olympics Colorado.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven has established itself as a nationwide leader in safety and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard to serve trips, and out of district placements. For more information, visit EverDriven.