Tuesday, December 3, 2024
News

Massachusetts Woman Arrested After Nearly Hitting Child Boarding School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
School bus stop sign with flashing lights
Stock Photo

A woman in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested after nearly hitting a child while illegally passing a school bus.

According to a statement issued by the Plymouth Police Department, on Nov. 22 at approximately 8:45 a.m. officers received a report of a motor vehicle that had utilized the caller’s circular driveway to pass a school bus while it had its red lights activated.

A video provided by the caller clearly showed a white SUV using the driveway to pass the lawfully stopped school bus while it was picking up students. According to authorities, further review of the video showed the SUV nearly striking the caller’s 10-year-old son.

Officials state that as a result of the follow-up investigation, Plymouth Police arrested 59-year-old Brenda Mello on Nov. 29, charging her with failure to stop for school bus, reckless operations of a motor vehicle, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Mello was reportedly expected to be arraigned in Plymouth Court on Wednesday.

