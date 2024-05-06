EverDriven Technologies Welcomes Danielle Press as Chief Growth Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — EverDriven Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of technology-enabled, supplemental student transportation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danielle Press as its new Chief Growth Officer. Danielle brings a wealth of expertise to the EverDriven team with an extensive background in driving growth for B2B and technology companies by developing and implementing innovative sales strategies.

Most recently, Danielle served as the senior vice president of sales at Hotel Engine, a prominent B2B travel tech solution. During her three-year tenure, Danielle led the growth strategy for the Go-To-Market team, achieving significant success by driving a 7X increase in revenue, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Before her role at Hotel Engine, Danielle spent a decade at Staples, working in their B2B division, holding several sales and leadership positions. During her time at Staples, Danielle discovered her passion for building high-performing teams and optimizing the B2B sales process to best meet the needs of the customer while delivering a superior customer experience. She left her mark at Staples with her unwavering commitment to accelerating the company’s growth, including the successful launch of multiple businesses from conception to full-scale operations.

Danielle joins EverDriven with intense enthusiasm and passion for the company’s mission of providing mobility and peace of mind to the most vulnerable in our communities. “The work EverDriven does every day, and the unwavering passion of the team for the students and families we serve, is powerful. Coming to work every day, knowing that we are making a difference, is not only fulfilling but immensely motivating,” said Danielle. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside our very talented leadership team, to continue expanding the impact of our mission to more and more students across the country.”

In her new role as Chief Growth Officer, Danielle will be responsible for driving EverDriven’s growth strategy, expanding its market presence, and furthering the company’s mission of empowering educational institutions with cutting-edge technology and safe student transportation solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle to the EverDriven team,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven Technologies. “Her proven track record of driving exponential growth and her passion for making a positive impact align perfectly with our company’s goals and values. With Danielle leading our growth efforts, I am confident we will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of students and their families by helping them obtain access to the education and opportunities they deserve.”

Danielle’s appointment underscores EverDriven Technologies’ commitment to fostering innovation and safety in the technology-led, student transportation industry.

About

EverDriven is the leader in Alternative Student Transportation for school districts nationwide. With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven has established itself as a nationwide leader in safe, technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.