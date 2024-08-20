Building a Successful RFP

An STN EXPO Reno panel discussion brought together student transportation professionals and industry vendors to break down what it takes to write an effective request for proposal or bid, otherwise known as RFP or RFB.



The panel was preceded by an article in the March edition of School Transportation News and three blogs on the STN website that covered the different aspects and processes required before, during and after the RFP process.

Industry consultant Alexandra Robinson clarified the definitions of an RFP, RFB and a request for information, or RFI. She explained that an RFI should be a “fact-finding mission” to ask questions, research the product, and conduct demonstrations. After that step is completed, an RFP or RFB can be written.

Based on the district size and timeline, Robinson noted that RFB’s are often used in large, urban school districts, where there is not as much contract flexibility available. These are characterized by low bids with specific timelines.

RFP’s on the other hand work on a scale or scoring system. There are multiple companies offering the same product, and pricing may be comparable but other factors are considered such as sustainability, customer support and training.

Taylor Moore, ARMOR Product & Engagement Manager at REI, said that her 10-plus years of experience working in the student transportation industry has taught her the importance of school districts and bus companies being confident in what they need and what they expect to receive. Being armed with this information could even allow districts to go directly to a vendor, negating the need for an RFP, depending on requirements. Either way, she encouraged student transporters to do their so they know not only the “what” but the “why” behind their request for it to be met successfully.

“Even if [the RFP] is time consuming and cumbersome, you have the light at the end of the tunnel that you know you’re going to get what you need,” said Moore.

Robinson asked panelists to comment on what needs to be discussed at a pre-bid meeting. Tim Purvis, principal consultant at Pupil Transportation information and like Robinson a former director of transportation, also stressed the importance of knowing the “why” behind a purchase. “A pre-bid meeting should be a prerequisite and requirement before RFB or RFP,” he explained.

The meeting, according to Purvis, should be held at least 45 days before a RFP or RFB is set to be released. He suggested the meeting provide vendors a breakdown of requirements, share interests and “nice to have” items, outline the unique parts of operation (size, geography, etc.), and ask clarifying questions.

Purvis emphasized that the intent of the meeting is to collect information. It is not the time or place to make a purchasing decision. He advised districts to stay in control of the meetings, and not to be intimidated by industry experts. Instead, he advised they be transparent about what they are looking for.

“It’s an opportunity to set the stage,” added Robinson, noting the need to set expectations for the product and timelines.

Based on the questions asked, she continued, districts could find an approved equal, where the product or service can be met by a specific vendor.

She also noted that the pre-bid meeting is a good time to gauge the professionalism of the vendors, and how they represent themselves. “You might find out you don’t want them to be a partner of your district. I do score based on professionalism and sustainability.”

Also on the panel was Jennifer Vobis, who retired this month as executive director of transportation at Clark County School District in Nevada, and was also the 2022 STN Transportation Director of the Year. She said sustainability is a hugely important part of procurement. The questions to ask to determine the sustainability of a vendor partnership, after determining what the deliverables are, include:

What is the implementation and training process?

What kind of training will be provided and how much of it?

Who will be providing on-site maintenance?

What does the warranty cover and does it start when the purchase order goes through or after the product is received?

Are there future technology upgrades and what will they cost?

“Understand what you’re getting and why you’re getting it,” said Vobis.

Chad Duncan, the state specifications manager at IC Bus, spoke on why school districts should share their needs and goals with the OEM’s. He explained that the more the vendor understands what you’re trying to do, the more they can help.

“As an OEM, we want customers to ask us what’s new. This could be changing on a daily basis. In this industry, we have never moved faster than what we’re doing now. Things are changing rapidly, electronics are changing, there are new safety offerings,” said Duncan. “What is your plan as a district, where are you going in the next 5-10 years. Hopefully we can align our company goals with yours.”

Purvis and Robinson both noted that districts need to prepare for RFP addendums, as information is being gathered in the pre-bid process.

“If a vendor shared an upgrade or change from what we know as the user, following the meeting we can write the language to open up to include the information learned. It allows time for procurement to review bid addendums have to be circulated the same way the original bid package was officially sent out.”

Robinson asked Vobis to comment on ensuring the longevity of the products or services behind purchases. She responded that districts should confirm the life cycle of the bus or product as well as making sure that the transportation operation has capacity within the system to utilize the product properly.

Robinson also addressed using proper language within the RFP. “You can’t copy and paste without vetting,” she said.

This includes not only research and considering data from the specific transportation operations, but often finding the latest engineering language/specifications from vendors as well as meeting state and federal standards.

Purvis explained that unfair bidding practices can often open up districts to legal issues. Avoid this by going “far and wide.”

It’s not fair or responsible to not let other vendors know that you’re in the market,” he said.

He used the example of a Northern California school district that chose a specific provider for their routing software.

“In the course of doing this, a competitor challenged the district, and they attempted to defend that the original product was the only could be used,” Purvis explained. “There was no analysis done on why they needed that specific one. They had wasted a lot of money in the process and a suit was filed. They thought they would be forced into a different package they didn’t want. Make sure to measure performance, know why certain technology won’t work.”

Moore used a line from one of Robinson’s blogs on RFP’s: “Life isn’t fair, but bids have to be.”

Moore and Duncan both noted that vendors are looking to do their best to help, and being up front about budgetary requirements helps rule out things that will and won’t be doable. This allows the vendor to also be forthcoming on if they are a good fit for the district.

“As a customer, I appreciate when a vendor tells me that they can’t use a specific product or tech in that required budget or can’t meet a timeline,” commented Robinson.

Said Moore, “We understand that budget is going to be a huge part of your process, but what I think is most important to know is that one hundred percent of your needs are met with what you choose.”

Related: My Bid is on the Street … Why isn’t Anyone Responding?

Related: To Infinity and Beyond! Buying for Today and Tomorrow

Related: The After Party: A Procurement Award is Made & What Now?

Related: Top Transportation Teams Share Advice at STN EXPO Reno