Forest River, Inc. Announces Management Updates

ELKHART, Ind. – Since 1996, Forest River, Inc. has remained a leader of the recreational vehicle, cargo trailer, pontoon boat, and commercial vehicle industries. Today, Forest River is proud to continue this legacy with changes to its leadership team.

Founder and CEO Pete Liegl announced three leadership changes designed to continue Forest River’s forward trajectory and dedication to customer satisfaction.

– Chief Financial Officer Darrel Ritchie will lead Corporate Management. Having started with Forest River in 2002, Ritchie brings deep understanding of the company and is poised to continue the Forest River commitment to excellence.

– David Wright, another 22-year expert, will assume management of Forest River’s Commercial Division, inclusive of buses, vans, trucks and cargo trailers.

– Doug Gaeddert, who has run towable divisions for 25+ years, will now oversee Forest River’s entire Recreational Vehicles Division including towables and motorized.

Pete Liegl remains CEO and will continue to lead strategic oversight of Forest River. “I believe it is important to envision the future and plan for a smooth transition for the continued legacy of Forest River, Inc.” said Liegl. “I will remain fully engaged and devote significant time to help the incoming leaders.”

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.