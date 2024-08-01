Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving landscape of student transportation. Read articles about innovative AI software that can predict maintenance schedules, electric battery technology, tracking inventory purchases, the impact of the upcoming presidential election on the future of electric buses and more.
Read the full August 2024 issue.
Cover Story
A ‘Technical Crystal Ball’
As maintenance professionals increase their use of technology, AI-enabled software can revolutionize the way
work is done alongside emerging virtual, augmented and mixed reality tools.
Features
What’s Driving Electric School Buses?
School bus manufacturers share insights on the use of e-axle and battery technologies to power electric school buses.
Embracing Technological Advancements in the Bus Garage
Meet this year’s featured Garage Stars, accomplished professionals who are prepared for impending changes to student transportation operations.
Special Reports
Keeping Track
Maintenance professionals discuss how much inventory they keep at facilities and how technology is helping them order new parts.
STN EXPO West Photo Recap
See what happened in Reno, Nevada, last month at the industry’s signature event.
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Presidential Showdown with Big Industry Implications
Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski
Suggested Best Practices For School Bus Parts Inventory Management
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Inside a Transportation Director’s Mind