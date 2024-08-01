Meet the 2024 Garage Stars and learn more about the crucial role of prepared technicians in the ever evolving landscape of student transportation. Read articles about innovative AI software that can predict maintenance schedules, electric battery technology, tracking inventory purchases, the impact of the upcoming presidential election on the future of electric buses and more.

Read the full August 2024 issue.

Cover Story

A ‘Technical Crystal Ball’

As maintenance professionals increase their use of technology, AI-enabled software can revolutionize the way

work is done alongside emerging virtual, augmented and mixed reality tools.

Features

What’s Driving Electric School Buses?

School bus manufacturers share insights on the use of e-axle and battery technologies to power electric school buses.

Embracing Technological Advancements in the Bus Garage

Meet this year’s featured Garage Stars, accomplished professionals who are prepared for impending changes to student transportation operations.

Special Reports

Keeping Track

Maintenance professionals discuss how much inventory they keep at facilities and how technology is helping them order new parts.

STN EXPO West Photo Recap

See what happened in Reno, Nevada, last month at the industry’s signature event.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

A Presidential Showdown with Big Industry Implications

Thought Leader by Robert T. Pudlewski

Suggested Best Practices For School Bus Parts Inventory Management

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Inside a Transportation Director’s Mind