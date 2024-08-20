(STN Podcast E223) Challenges & Consistency: Patrick Mulick Unlocks Autism on the School Bus

Discussions on training and efforts to properly care for and support students with special needs. The TSD Conference held Nov. 7-12, 2024 in Frisco, Texas, has the latest in guidance and hands-on experiences in this area.

Board Certified Behavior Analyst Patrick Mulick, the director of student engagement for the Auburn School District in Washington state and an upcoming TSD Conference keynote speaker, discusses how transportation staff can be informed and provide holistic care for students with special needs, specifically autism.

Read more about special needs.

