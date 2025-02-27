EverDriven Welcomes Adam Warner as Vice President of Field Operations, Eastern Region, and Head of Safety

DENVER, Colo. – EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, announced today the addition of Adam Warner as Vice President of Field Operations for the Eastern Region of the U.S. and Head of Safety. As Vice President of Field Operations, Warner will lead operational strategy across the Eastern region, focusing on optimizing efficiencies and strengthening partnerships with school districts to ensure best-in-class operations and exceptional experiences for students and families.

As Head of Safety, Warner will spearhead EverDriven’s safety strategy and execution nationwide, reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to safety and advancing industry-leading safety standards.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam to the EverDriven team,” said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. “Adam’s wealth of industry knowledge and leadership aligns with our mission to transform student transportation and deliver safe, reliable, and efficient rides to school. As we continue to grow our presence on the East Coast, Adam’s support will be key in achieving the highest level of service across the region.”

Warner brings more than two decades of experience in transportation, mobility, and operational leadership. In his new role, Warner will oversee EverDriven’s field operations strategy on the Eastern half of the country, ensuring that technology-driven solutions and operational excellence work together to deliver seamless transportation experiences. He will focus on strengthening relationships with school districts, enhancing EverDriven’s safety-first approach, and refining operational processes to maintain the company’s position as the industry leader.

EverDriven’s dedicated local field teams provide real-time, on-the-ground support to school districts, ensuring responsive service. Under Warner’s leadership, these teams will continue to play a vital role in maintaining strong district partnerships, proactively addressing transportation needs, and delivering a seamless experience for students and families.

Warner began his career at CarMax, where he spent 17 years in senior leadership roles, refining his expertise in operational strategy, team development, and customer-centric service delivery. He then transitioned to Lyft, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s fleet division as Regional Director of Global Operations, overseeing market growth and efficiency across the Midwest region.

Most recently, Warner served as Head of U.S. Operations at inDrive, a global ridesharing platform operating in 600+ cities across 47 countries, where he led the company’s expansion into North America and established a scalable, high-performance operational model.

“I am passionate about EverDriven’s commitment to creating opportunities for children of all backgrounds,” said Warner. “I understand the transformative power of reliable transportation in shaping a child’s future. I am committed to driving operational excellence at EverDriven, ensuring every district, parent, and student can count on us to deliver safe, seamless transportation.”

To learn more about EverDriven and how its solutions support student transportation, visit https://www.everdriven.com/.

About EverDriven:

With nearly 700 school district contracts and over 28,000 students served last year alone, EverDriven is the leader in safe and technology-enabled Alternative Student Transportation. Leveraging proprietary routing technology and customized transportation services, the company has been instrumental in addressing driver shortages, reducing chronic absenteeism, accommodating varying bell times, and serving unique student needs related to the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district placements. For more information, visit everdriven.com.