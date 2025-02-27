HopSkipDrive Safety Report 2024

Safety is the foundation of everything we do at HopSkipDrive. From our early days connecting families with safe rides to becoming a leader in supplemental school transportation, we’ve remained laser-focused on prioritizing the well-being of every rider. We’re not just arranging transportation for kids; we’re enabling opportunities, and safety is the key.

As pioneers in transparency within the student transportation sector, HopSkipDrive is proud to present our sixth annual Safety Report. Here, we openly share our 2024 safety data and spotlight the innovative steps we’ve taken to enhance our platform and protect our community.

This year’s report reflects our performance in 2024 a year marked by significant growth. We powered over 1.7 million safe rides, with our dedicated CareDriver network traveling more than 34 million safe miles. A remarkable 99.697% of those rides were completed without incident, a testament to the strength of our multi-layered safety processes and the dedication of CareDrivers and the HopSkipDrive team.

We’re setting new standards for safety in student transportation, and are constantly innovating and investing in technology to achieve that goal. Download the 2024 Safety Report now to explore our safety data and initiatives.