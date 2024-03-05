GreenPower Delivers First All-Electric BEAST School Bus in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the delivery of the first GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built Type D BEAST school bus in the state of Arizona to the Phoenix Elementary School District.

“We are pleased that the Phoenix Elementary School District has selected a GreenPower purpose-built school bus to help the school district transition its fleet to safe, sustainable and sensible all-electric student transportation,” said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. “The demand for all-electric school buses remains high and we are proud to deploy the first BEAST in Arizona here in Phoenix.”

GreenPower’s BEAST is a purpose-built, 40-foot Type D all-electric, zero-emission school bus. Designed from the ground up, it is a unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. The complete flat floor design allows for tracking with no obstacles, and the high floors keep students out of the crash zone. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

The Type D BEAST delivered to the Phoenix Elementary School District is the first

GreenPower all-electric, purpose-built school bus deployed in the state of Arizona.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1 operates 15 schools offering a preschool through 8th grade education in the heart of Phoenix. Serving approximately 5,000 students, the school district has a diverse student population who speak 20 different languages. Phoenix Elementary School District prides itself on offering bus transportation to all eligible students residing in the District.

“Phoenix Elementary School District is excited to deploy the GreenPower BEAST, to further our commitment toward safe and sustainable transportation,” said Dr. Deborah Gonzalez, superintendent of Phoenix Elementary School District. “Children are more susceptible to air pollution due to their developing respiratory systems and all-electric school buses reduce exposure to NOx produced by traditional buses which can adversely affect student’s health and academic performance. We are grateful to our community for passing bonds that allow us to invest in fostering a cleaner environment for our students, drivers and community.”

Phoenix Elementary School District purchased the BEAST through GreenPower’s authorized school bus dealer RWC Group (RWC).

“When it comes to providing safe and reliable transportation to students, a school bus is an essential investment, and an all-electric school bus has the capability to take safety and reliability a step further,” said Tom Hartman, general manager of the Bus Division at RWC, a commercial truck and bus dealer with five locations in Arizona and 15 locations in five states. “RWC is committed to serving the state of Arizona, providing a selection of the highest quality all-electric school buses and we are thrilled that Phoenix Elementary School District chose us and GreenPower to help fulfill their sustainable transportation needs.”

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.