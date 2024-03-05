School Bus Driver Arrested After Crash for Interfering with Police

A crash between a school bus and a sedan in Long Island left seven people injured and the school bus driver in custody, reported ABC 7.

According to the news report, the crash occurred on Feb. 28 at approximately 7:50 a.m. in North Bellport. The school bus driver, identified as 64-year-old Steven Edwards, was transporting five children ages 10 to 14 years old and an aide to Victory Station Academy.

Police said no one on board the school bus suffered life-threatening injuries, but they were transported to local hospitals as a precaution.

However, after the incident Edwards was removed from the bus and later arrested for refusing to allow medical personnel to evaluate the children aboard the bus. He allegedly started an altercation with police at the scene.

Edwards was charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Obstruction of Governmental Administration, Harassment and Resisting Arrest.

Details of the crash itself wee unknown at this report.

