Louisiana Student Shot While Exiting School Bus

A high school student in Lafayette, Louisiana was shot and killed after exiting his school bus, reported News 15.

The incident occurred on March 1 at around 3 p.m., when 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner, a Carencro High School student, was shot. Joiner later died at a local hospital.

Police said they believe several suspects were involved in the shooting, and so far 19-year-old Malikai Doucet was arrested nd charged with second-degree murder. Doucet is not a student at Cancero High School. His bond is set at $350,000.

It is unknown if Joiner was specifically targeted as the motive for the murder remains under investigation.

However, police added they are currently reviewing a video obtained by local media that shows a previous shooting that could be related to Joiner’s murder, as it may have been a retaliation for the earlier incident. However, nothing regarding this matter has been officially confirmed.

Police added that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

