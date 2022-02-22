IC Bus Announces 2021 Dealer of the Year and Pursuit of Excellence Award Winners

LISLE, Ill. – At the recent 2021 IC Bus dealer meeting, Mid-State Truck Service, Inc. President and CEO Jon Vandehey was named the 2021 IC Bus Dealer of the Year. This annual award recognizes the top performing dealership while considering leadership roles within the industry and the dealer’s community.

“Mid-State Truck Service embodies everything IC Bus stands for and takes our cultural markers to heart,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “We all strive to make a difference in the industry, as well as the community surrounding us, and Mid-State has done an exemplary job bridging the relationship between dealer, customer and community.”

Mid-State Truck Service is a second-generation family-owned and operated full-service dealership, established in 1965. Jon Vandehey runs the business alongside his brother, Tom Vandehey, owner and COO of Mid-State Truck Service. With eight locations, spanning across Central and Western Wisconsin and now into Northern Minnesota, Mid-State’s more than 275 employees provide their regions with a wide selection of new and used, medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks, as well as school and commercial buses.

“This business was started 57 years ago by Tom and I’s father who had a love for the school bus business,” said Jon Vandehey. “To be recognized for this award honors our father’s dedication to the industry and commitment to our community, validates our team’s diligent efforts and solidifies how lucky we are to work with such loyal customers.”

“We have an incredible team with honest Midwest values that support our customers through the entire ownership of their vehicles,” added Tom Vandehey. “They are the ones who worked so hard to earn this recognition.”

In addition to the 2021 Dealer of the Year award winner, eight dealers received the annual Pursuit of Excellence award. The Pursuit of Excellence award pays tribute to dealerships throughout North America that demonstrate excellence in improving sales, market share and customer satisfaction throughout 2021. All the winners also exceeded the community service requirements necessary for eligibility.

This year’s Pursuit of Excellence winners are:

Leonard Bus Sales, Inc.,Longhorn Bus Sales, Mid-State Truck Service, Inc., Summit Truck Group/HOLT Truck Centers in Oklahoma City, Okla., Sun State Bus Centers, Roberts Truck Center in Amarillo, Texas, Ward Trucks, Waters Truck and Tractor Co., Inc.

“All IC Bus dealers have gone above and beyond in 2021,” said Reed. “Because of their strength, tenacity and expertise, we know our customers are always in good hands.”

To learn more about IC Bus, or to locate a local IC Bus dealership, visit www.icbus.com.

About Navistar:

Navistar, Inc. (“Navistar”) is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don’t. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite, ReNEWeD and Diamond Advantage brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.