IC Bus Awards Scholarship Winners For 2020

LISLE, Ill. — IC Bus today announced the winners of its annual IC Bus Scholarships. These scholarships, which are awarded to family members of IC Bus® dealer employees, are a collaborative effort between IC Bus and its dealer network to demonstrate the company’s commitment to support further education in the communities where its employee live and work.

This year, five high school students across North America received scholarship money to go towards their college education. Of the five, three memorial scholarships were awarded to honor the leadership of past influential IC Bus dealer principals.

This year’s winners include:

• Neil Prichard, Harlow Hageness Scholarship – Harlow’s Bus and Truck

• Matt Lawrence, Holly Hoglund Klein Scholarship – Midwest Transport Equipment

• Ryan Hanks, Richard Wolfington Sr. Scholarship – Rush International Utah

• Sarah Vance – Midstate International

• Kevin Jochum – Cornhusker International

“IC Bus is committed to supporting students in all aspects of education – from their first steps on a school bus through their college education,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “We are proud to play a part in making higher education more attainable for our dealers and their families.”

