South Carolina School District, Driver to Be Sued Amid School Bus Incident

A family in Horry County, South Carolina is suing the local school district and school bus driver, after a school bus loading door was closed on their daughter’s arm, reported ABC 15.

The incident reportedly occurred back last August, when the 8-year-old girl Pee Dee Elementary School student was riding the bus home from school.

According to the news report school bus driver Thomas Interlandi was dropping the girl off at her stop when the child noticed a dog that frightened her. The child was reportedly hesitant to get off the bus out of fear but Interlandi instructed her to get off regardless.

The girl’s mother released the video captured by school bus camera system. Interlandi is and a school bus assistant are heard telling the girl to get off the bus before Interlandi closes the door and puts the bus in reverse while her arm is stuck.

The complaint alleges that Interlandi told the child she “shouldn’t have put her hand there” and that it “serves her right” that she had her arm shut in the door.

Interlandi was arrested following the incident and charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm. The charge was later dismissed.

The child’s family announced during a media conference on Wednesday that a lawsuit was filed against the school system and Interlandi.

