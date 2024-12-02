Red, Blue, Green & Yellow

A new U.S. president will be announced to the world this month. Why does the outcome of the 2024 presidential race play a role in advancing school transportation? I believe the outcome will have a significant impact on the future of electric school buses, particularly through policy direction, federal funding, and regulatory support for clean energy initiatives.

The public perception and imagery of the dirty, black smoke-spewing school bus are things of the past. Today’s buses are cleaner, greener and safer than ever. Does the

school bus industry have a chance to shift the public’s perception of school buses as being antiquated? Absolutely.

Headlines abound, especially in the wake of the growing zero-emission school bus movement. Remember when Kamala Harris couldn’t resist sharing her love for school buses? “Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus?” she asked, emphasizing the nostalgic bond so many Americans have with these iconic vehicles.

This increased attention isn’t a coincidence. It aligns with an unprecedented wave of federal funding. The latest application round of EPA Clean School Bus Program funds offers $986 million dollars in rebates. I hope you’re taking full advantage of these funds to modernize your fleet, as it might be the last time we see this sort of unprecedented federal funding.

If the winning administration prioritizes green energy and climate action, could we expect continued or even increased federal support for electric school buses? Congress would have a say, but the Biden-Harris administration has already demonstrated strong support for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. A new administration with similar priorities could push to expand these programs, increase funding, and implement more aggressive timelines for phasing out diesel buses. Conversely, an administration less focused on climate change might reduce or eliminate such funding, slowing the progress toward electrification in school transportation.

Still, some transportation directors have told me electric school buses don’t make sense for their school districts because of battery range limitations, or they simply found them too complex to navigate with local utilities and infrastructure partners.

At STN EXPO West in Reno, Nevada, this past summer, I heard a lot of renewed interest in diesel school buses, which are cleaner and more efficient than ever before. Yet while newer models and engine technologies have made great strides due to EPA and California Air Resources Board emission standards, the reality is that environmental concerns and negative public perceptions persist, especially in districts where budget constraints prevent timely fleet upgrades. Many school districts are still relying on aging, less fuel-efficient buses, with older engine or emission technology that contributes to a larger carbon footprint.

Federal regulations on emissions standards play a key role in driving the transition to electric vehicles. A president who prioritizes environmental regulations would likely continue or strengthen mandates that push school districts to adopt electric buses over traditional diesel ones. Tighter emission rules could force the retirement

of older, higher polluting buses, creating an increased demand for electric alternatives. Conversely, a president who favors deregulation might relax emission standards, making it easier for school districts to continue operating older diesel fleets without financial or regulatory pressure to upgrade.

Perceptions are shaped by media coverage, politics, public opinion, and how well we communicate the advancements in school bus technology and environmental impact. With the right messaging, we can shift the narrative toward one that highlights the progress we’re making.

In many cases, the gap between perception and reality boils down to communication. Stakeholders—parents, school officials, and government representatives—need to understand the complexities of operating school buses, including the challenges posed by budget limitations and aging vehicles. We also need to emphasize the advancements being made, particularly with green energy.

The yellow school bus is more than a means of transportation. It’s a symbol of family, education and community. The time is now to redefine the public’s perception and showcase the modern realities of school transportation.

The presidential race will either accelerate or slow the adoption of electric school buses, depending on the winning candidate’s stance on environmental policy, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure development, and economic incentives. A government committed to sustainability and clean energy would likely propel the school bus industry toward an electric future.

Whatever the outcome of this election, it’s up industry stakeholders like you to spread the word about the benefits of all school buses—a future that’s safer, greener and cleaner than ever before.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the November 2024 issue of School Transportation News.

