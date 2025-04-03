Lippert Acquires Trans/Air, Climate Control Manufacturer in the Transportation Industry

ELKHART, Ind. — LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), a leading supplier of engineered components to the recreation and transportation markets, today announced that its subsidiary, Lippert Components Manufacturing, Inc., has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Trans Air Manufacturing Corporation (“Trans/Air”).

Founded in 1979, Trans/Air is a trusted provider of climate control systems for a wide range of vehicles, including commercial, school, type-A, transit, limo, touring and electric-hybrid busses, as well as specialty vehicles and vans. Their full product line includes evaporators, compressors, condensers, hoses & fitting systems, electronic controls and custom-designed drive kits. While servicing traditional commercial vehicles for 45 years, Trans/Air has also invested significant capital and technology into the rapidly growing EV Bus Market, which continues to expand due to federal and local government emissions initiatives across North America.

Trans/Air is headquartered in Dallastown, Pennsylvania, but operates multiple strategic installation facilities across the country that are physically located inside their customers’ operations. This approach ensures a daily presence at customer sites, enabling the management of complete or partial installations while providing crucial technical service and product expertise. Trans/Air also maintains a network of over 170 authorized service centers across North America.

Lippert has been manufacturing window and glass solutions to the commercial bus industry for over 12 years. The two companies already share many of the same customers in the transportation vehicle space, and these synergies excite Ryan Smith, Group President for Lippert’s North American OEM Operations: “We’re pleased to welcome Trans/Air to the Lippert family. When Lippert was approached with the opportunity months ago, we were immediately impressed with their operational strategies and knew that they would be a great addition to our product portfolio,” said Smith. He continued, “We are excited to continue the investment into innovation in order to grow the business, and we’ll build on their great team and customer relationships to further expand into the Transportation Vehicle Market.”

Andrew Pocock, Lippert’s EVP of Building and Transportation Products, echoed Smith’s enthusiasm: “We are so excited to add such a great team, brand and product line to the Lippert family. We are confident that together we can serve our partners better and will strengthen the product offering as well as the overall value that Lippert brings to our customers.”

About LCI Industries:

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), through its Lippert subsidiary, is a global leader in supplying engineered components to the outdoor recreation and transportation markets. We believe our innovative culture, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and dedication to enhancing the customer experience have established Lippert as a reliable partner for both OEM and aftermarket customers. For more information, visit www.lippert.com.