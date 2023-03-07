McGrath Named Assistant Vice President of Operations at Educational Bus Transportation

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. — Dawn McGrath has been promoted to assistant vice president of operations at Educational Bus Transportation, which provides student transportation services to a number of school districts in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The announcement was made by Educational Bus Transportation CEO John Corr.

“For 35 years, Dawn has been part of the Educational Bus family, beginning as a school bus driver before moving on to dispatcher and eventually Operations Manager,” observed Corr. “Every step of the way, she has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to excellence and safety. She is a consummate professional who possesses the skills and ability that are essential to excellence in student transportation. Everyone at Educational Bus Transportation joins me in congratulating Dawn as she begins her next chapter as Assistant Vice President of Operations.”

According to Corr, McGrath will report directly to Patti Royce-Moser, Vice President of Operations, helping to provide support, leadership, and direction to Educational Bus Transportation’s operating locations throughout Long Island. She will also help control the daily operation of all transportation contracts, in compliance with the policies of the contracting agencies and in conformance with company policies and procedures.

Last year, McGrath received The Golden Merit Award from the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) at its annual meeting and convention. Among the highest honors in the school transportation industry, The Golden Merit Award recognizes school transportation professionals for their outstanding achievements in service and safety.

Educational Bus Transportation is a member of The Trans Group, LLC (Spring Valley, New York), which provides transportation to hundreds of thousands of passengers annually in lower New York State and Long Island. With more than 1,400 vehicles and over 2,000 employees, The Trans Group is actively involved in the school bus industry on the state and federal level. More information is available at www.thetransgroup.com.