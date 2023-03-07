Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Former Georgia School Bus Driver Arrested and Charged

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A former Gwinnett County Schools bus driver has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes on board the bus, reported WSBTV News.

According to the police, Steven Wilkins, 63, exposed and touched himself on the school bus while elementary school-aged children were on board the bus several times.

Wilkins reportedly resigned from his position with the district on Feb. 14, after a parent brought up the allegations to the district and he was pulled from his route. He was arrested shortly afterward.

