National Express Highlights Team Members’ Generous Holiday Community Outreach Efforts for International Volunteer Day

LISLE, Ill. – In celebration of International Volunteer Day, National Express LLC (NELLC) is proud to highlight the recent community outreach efforts our team members have participated in for the holiday season.

Community involvement is a Company value that National Express and its team members highly pride themselves on. These efforts are highlighted through its company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus (PBTB) community outreach program, which was created to help raise greater awareness of and recognize the volunteer efforts of our teams and strengthen ties with our customers and community partners. Year to date, 70% of NELLC’s customer service center (CSC) locations have participated in one or more community outreach events. Most recently, our CSCs have focused their community outreach efforts on giving back to individuals and families in need this holiday season.

A few highlights of these efforts include:

Little Egg Harbor, NJ – Donating large boxes of food, including turkeys and hams, to ten families.

Grayslake, IL – Providing complimentary transportation to the Great Lakes Naval Base recruits to enjoy a traditional holiday dinner while away from home.

Talawanda, OH – Donating six large boxes of food and cash donations to the Kiwanas Food Pantry, holding a coat drive, and supporting a family in need for Christmas.

Brookhaven, NY – Donating over 800 lbs of food and 50 team members donating their Company turkey certificates to the Mastic Shirley Food Pantry.

Lisle, IL (corporate) – Supporting the Alliance for the Children’s Giving Tree Program for a second consecutive year to provide clothing and gifts to local children in need.

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) and Transit operates fixed route and demand-responsive mobility systems serving millions of annual passengers in thousands of vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). NELLC’s headquarters is located in Lisle, Illinois. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.