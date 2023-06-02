Washington School Bus Drivers Authorize Strike

A dispute between several Seattle school bus drivers and the company that now shares the road with long-time provider Frist Student has arisen, reported KIRO 7 News.

According to the news report, drivers for the school bus provider Zum have been serving the district since the start of the school year but have already taken a strike vote against the company.

During a meeting on May 25, 95 percent of Zum’s nearly 150 drivers reportedly said they would walk off the job if they do not come to terms on the new labor agreement.

Union spokesperson Jamie Fleming said a strike would not be just about pay. Fleming added that while wages are competitive everything else is not, and that is what needs to be rectified with this contract.

Teamsters Local 174, which represents the bus drivers stated that Zum drivers want the same pay and benefits the First Student drivers, but nearly after a year of negotiating with the company no agreement has been reached.

The two sides have a series of meetings scheduled over the next few weeks.

Related: Update: Los Angeles Unified School Bus Drivers Strike Over ‘Unfair Practices’

Related: Viral Bus Video Strikes Chord

Related: GreenPower Appoints K. Neal as a School Bus Dealer for the State of Maryland and Washington D.C.

Related: Washington Bus Drivers Assist Stranded Amtrak Passengers