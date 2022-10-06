BYD Celebrates Clean Air Day and EPA Announcement

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – BYD (Build Your Dreams), the world’s leader in battery-electric buses, took the pledge to participate in the 5th annual California Clean Air Day and congratulated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) for providing more funding to its School Bus Program.

California Clean Air Day, described by its organizers as a unified day of action to create new habits to clear the air. Organizers said, through actions big or small, organizations and individuals could take the pledge to commit to doing their part in improving community health.

BYD Senior Vice President of Operations Patrick Duan said BYD was thrilled to take part and praised the EPA announcement. “BYD has consistently shown our commitment to reduce transportation emissions while providing solutions with our battery electric vehicles. BYD takes the pledge today and every day because the overall well-being of others and the environment is our priority. It’s encouraging to see the high demand for clean air and transit.”

On September 29th, the EPA announced that the Clean School Bus Program’s original plan to award $500 million will nearly double to $965 million following increased demand for clean school buses. They expect to award another $1 billion in 2023.

About BYD:

