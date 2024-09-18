National Express School Technicians Advance Skills Through Thomas Built Training for EV and Standard School Buses

ANN ARBOR, Mich. GREENSBORO, N.C., and IRVING, Texas – National Express School team members have once again demonstrated their dedication to cultivating and perfecting their craft through their latest participation in Thomas Bus Institute’s three-day advanced training sessions for both electric and standard school buses.

Team members in Ann Arbor, MI, participated in a three-day advanced level (HV3) electric school bus training session taught by Thomas Built. The advanced training session is the final and most advanced level of electric training provided by Thomas Built and focuses specifically on high-voltage processes and tests such as insulation integrity and high voltage ground resistance and de-energizing the battery electric vehicle (BEV).

Prior to advancing to the final level of training, team members are required to complete two other training sessions – level one (HV1), which focused on familiarizing technicians with the features of electric vehicles and illustrating the differences between maintaining and owning an electric vehicle (EV) fleet vs. a standard school bus fleet, and level two (HV2), which trained technicians on low and high-voltage systems with an extra emphasis on safety processes.

In addition to EV school bus training, advanced training sessions for standard school buses took place in two locations – Greensboro, NC and Irving, TX. At the training sessions, participants received hands-on training focused on advanced diagnostics on different engine platforms, advanced electronics, and other bus components.

Eleven technicians attended the training sessions that covered the following topics:

Advanced Electrical Skills

Advanced Multiplex Systems

Air Conditioning

Coolant Class

Detroit and Cummins Engine and Aftertreatment

Electrical Charging systems

Electronic Resources

Introducing Electric Thomas Bus Familiarization

Seating Systems

Wheelchair Lifts

Type C Conventional reviews the multiplex electrical system, troubleshooting information, and software available.

“We understand the importance of continuously providing our teams with training opportunities to help them flourish in their craft and expertise,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Maintenance, National Express. “The trainings also help ensure that our technicians possess the necessary and most up-to-date skills to maintain our fleet at the highest standards while also increasing engagement and productivity. We will continue developing our relationships with our original equipment manufacturer and electric vehicle partners so that we can ensure our technicians are always performing at their best and able to reach and further advance their potential, and ultimately, their careers.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis.