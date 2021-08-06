National School Transportation Association Conducts Board Officer and Director Elections

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The National School Transportation Association (NSTA) elected its slate of Board officers on July 26, 2021 at a meeting of the organization’s Board of Directors held at the 2021 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention held in Milwaukee. The newly elected officers then took their oath of office at the Awards and Installation Dinner held on Tuesday night at The Pfister Hotel.

The newly elected officers are:

Carina Noble, President (National Express)

Dan Kobussen, President-elect (Kobussen Buses)

Patrick Dean, Vice President (Dean Transportation)

Brad Krapf, Treasurer (Krapf School Bus)

John Benish, Jr., Immediate Past President (Cook-Illinois, Corp.)

In addition, the association elected a slate of Board of Director members at its Annual Membership Meeting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, and those directors begin serving a three-year term (2021-24) immediately.

2021 At-Large Election

John Benjamin (Benjamin Bus)

KellieDean (Dean Transportation)

Reid Oyster (Apple Bus)

Liz Sanchez (National Express)

2021 Regional Seat Election

Kirk Flach – Region 2 (Landmark)

Noble becomes the second female president in the history of NSTA having previously served as president-elect and chair of the Government Relations Committee. She currently performs as Senior Vice President, Communications and External Affairs for National Express Corporation in Lisle, IL. Magda Dimmendaal of Dousman Transport (WI) served as NSTA president from 2011 to 2013.

“I am looking forward to continuing the onward and upward momentum we have from our steadfast collaboration throughout the pandemic. I am grateful for all of the support I have received from past NSTA Presidents as well as current and former Board Members. I am especially thankful for all John Benish accomplished during his tenure. This year, we set a new record for attendance at our Annual Meeting and Convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Membership is steadily increasing; this is an extraordinary time to be a part of NSTA,” said Carina Noble, NSTA president.

