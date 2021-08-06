Boston-Area School District Takes Busing In-House to Save Millions

Brockton Public Schools said it established a transportation department for the first time this summer to save the city located south of Boston millions of dollars and to create many job opportunities.

Previously, the school district hired third-party transportation companies to handle busing. However, this summer it purchased its first-ever school buses.

The district confirmed that it purchased 10 full-size school buses, 47 half-size buses, and seven half-size wheelchair-accessible buses. “After years of relentless budget cuts, we know the importance of stretching every dollar and making sure we are using taxpayer funds in the most responsible way possible,” Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael P. Thomas said.

Even though purchasing buses is an expensive upfront cost, the district relayed that it is more cost-effective than continuously paying a third-party contractor, whose price has been increasing yearly.

The school district and city leaders anticipate that bringing school transportation in-house will save the city $500,000 during the next year and would eventually save up to $2 million in the following years.

The move will also provide new job opportunities to the city with the district currently hiring 82 employees, 75 bus drivers, and two mechanics.

The district also aims to increase the size of its new transportation department every year.

Related: Dallas ISD Developing In-House School Bus Service

Related: Lisbon Central School District Receives Four New School Buses as District Transitions to District-Operated Transportation Fleet

Related: Why Are Some Districts Not Paying School-Bus Contractors During Coronavirus Closures?