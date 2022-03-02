Navistar Unveils the NEXT Experience Trailer and Announces Tour Dates

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has unveiled its NEXT Experience Trailer to highlight the company’s commitment to lead zero-emissions technology adoption for commercial vehicles. The NEXT Experience Trailer provides industry stakeholders the opportunity to learn more about the process and benefits of electric vehicle adoption. Navistar has planned a multi-stop tour throughout North America in 2022 with scheduled stops at more than 50 International Truck and IC Bus dealers, and select trade shows.

Navistar’s NEXT team educates and assists customers to help with the successful transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The NEXT Experience Trailer offers immersive training opportunities for dealers and fleet customers to learn more about the ZEVs, how this technology is evolving and how Navistar can make the ZEV transition successful for all.

“With Navistar’s commitment to a zero-emissions future, the NEXT Experience Trailer creates a unique learning opportunity to interact with and educate stakeholders about the process of electric vehicle adoption,” said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development. “The trailer brings these learning opportunities on location around the U.S. and Canada, allowing our dealers the opportunity to understand how they can prepare their dealership for success to support customers, and for customers to learn more about the assessment and adoption process of electric vehicles into their fleets.”

The trailer includes six interactive zones with augmented reality, 3D-printed models, videos and interactive demonstrations to share how Navistar supports the assessment and adoption process of ZEVs. Participants walk through each zone to learn more about Navistar’s products and services, the 5 Cs of electrification, insight from Navistar engineers who create ZEVs and the lifecycle of commercial vehicle batteries. The trailer walk-through ends with an in-depth session and demonstration regarding ZEV integration.

The NEXT Experience Trailer is also outfitted to provide the following experiences for ZEVs:

Sales training

Customer meetings and events. Dealer and customer high voltage safety and lockout tagout training. Introductory sessions for dealer service technician certification Local community zero emissions and safety training. Driver training

Vehicle charger training. Educational programs tailored for students to learn more about Navistar’s zero-emissions future.

The NEXT Experience Trailer will be on display at Booth 5601 during NTEA’s Work Truck Week 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, March 7-11.

Learn more about Navistar’s commitment to zero-emissions technology and access the full NEXT Experience Trailer schedule at www.navistar.com/our-path-forward/zero-emissions/next-mobile-experience.

