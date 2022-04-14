Nuvve Honored by BloombergNEF as a 2022 BNEF Pioneer for its Climate-Tech Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet at the intersection of energy and transportation through its intelligent energy platform, has been named a 2022 BNEF Pioneer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for its innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) electric vehicle (EV) charging solution capable of delivering round-the-clock zero-emissions power. Nuvve was one of only 12 companies recognized for transformative technologies that fill net-zero innovation gaps.

Nuvve’s intelligent energy management platform was selected for its approach to addressing the significant challenges of achieving global decarbonization. Its patented V2G technology enables batteries to store energy, including renewables such as solar and wind, and then discharge it – what’s known as bidirectional charging. Nuvve’s system then aggregates power from multiple EV batteries through its cloud-based platform to form virtual power plants (VPP) that provide capacity and flexibility to the grid when needed most. For fleet owners, operators, and drivers, the solution prioritizes mobility needs, ensuring EVs have enough charge for daily driving duties while working within OEM battery limits.

“The electrification of everything and decarbonization of power create new challenges for those trying to synchronize energy production with demand,” said Nuvve CEO and chairman, Gregory Poilasne. “We’re proud to receive this recognition of how our intelligent energy platform transforms EVs from a power demanding asset that will require trillions of dollars in grid upgrades to a reliable, grid-stabilizing asset that harnesses renewable energy to close the zero-emissions gap.”

Nuvve has assembled an ecosystem of partners including EV manufacturers and dealers, charging infrastructure providers, technology solutions, and utilities to offer turnkey energy management solutions for fleets of all types on a global scale. Fleet owners benefit from savings and revenue opportunities through V1G and V2G charging that lowers the total cost of EV ownership. And Levo, Nuvve’s joint venture with Stonepeak Partners, offers an all-in-one Fleet-as-a-Service (FaaS) solution to make electric fleet conversion more accessible and affordable.

The BNEF Pioneers awards recognize transformative technology solutions that fill net-zero innovation gaps and, this year focused on three climate-tech innovation areas: providing round-the-clock zero-emissions power, scaling long-term carbon removal technologies, and decarbonizing aviation. Over 270 applications from 27 different countries were evaluated by a team of lead analysts at BloombergNEF.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world’s most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world’s transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.