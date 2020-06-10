Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Home Industry Releases Ohio EPA Program Recognizes Bendix For Environmental Stewardship Achievements
Industry Releases

Ohio EPA Program Recognizes Bendix For Environmental Stewardship Achievements

ELYRIA, Ohio — Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC has once again earned the Silver Award in the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) Program.

The company is among five Ohio-based organizations to be honored with this achievement, which celebrates businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies for their widespread commitment to environmental stewardship through multiple efforts. Bendix previously earned the E3 Silver Award in 2017.

Following an unanticipated delay in the EPA’s announcement of the award, Bendix was selected for the honor because of its stewardship activities, frameworks, and achievements implemented during 2018 across four major areas, according to the Ohio EPA:

  • Waste diversion, recycling, and composting efforts
  • Energy-efficiency upgrades
  • Use of compostable service ware
  • Investments in sustainable manufacturing

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment that Bendix team members continue to demonstrate – across locations, divisions, and departments – to establish and maintain the highest possible performance standards for health, safety, and environmental performance,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix director of corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Gutierrez continued, “A major component of our success in environmental stewardship has also been the organization’s continued internal support for sustainability initiatives at all levels. This is what empowers all of us to continue raising the bar on sustainability both inside and outside of Bendix. While it’s clear that these efforts are impacting the bottom line, even more important is their effect on our people and communities. We’re raising the quality of life for our employees and their families, and we’re heightening sustainability in our communities.”

Bendix’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen with regard to health, safety, and environmental policy begins by setting high-performance standards for all three areas and developing a structured plan to reach them. The company also incorporates its social and environmental standards into everyday business processes to ensure the company’s long-term success, while generating benefits for society.

The numerous environmental stewardship achievements documented by Bendix during the award period included completing ISO14001:2015 transition audits at all 11 of its facilities, achieving reduced waste and recycling goals, and completing energy-efficiency improvements to reduce consumption. Bendix also hosted a variety of initiatives to promote environmental stewardship, including Earth Week celebrations, America Recycles Day activities, and numerous recycling programs.

The company’s internal Green Team is instrumental in many of these activities. This group of employees works to raise awareness of sustainable resource consumption both by the organization and by individuals, and provides information, resources, and ideas on to how to live and work more sustainably.

“Earning the Ohio EPA’s E3 award is a testament to the environmental stewardship practices evident at all levels of the company,” said Bill Schubert, Bendix corporate manager, environmental and sustainability. “Examples of our sustainable operations are evident in the products we make and remanufacture; the processes we depend on at every location, every day; and our continued commitment to zero-waste operations and reduced energy consumption.”

The Ohio EPA’s E3 Program recognizes organizations for going above and beyond compliance requirements while demonstrating environmental excellence. The program outlines a four-level approach to recognizing Ohio organizations completing environmentally beneficial activities. It awards Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Achievement levels of recognition for outstanding accomplishments in environmental stewardship, environmental stewardship programs, and commitments to meet or exceed environmental regulatory requirements.

About Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of the Knorr-Bremse Group, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America. An industry pioneer, employing more than 3,400 people, Bendix is driven to deliver solutions for improved vehicle safety, performance, and overall operating cost. Contact us at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit bendix.com. Stay connected and informed through Bendix expert podcasts, blog posts, videos, and other resources at knowledge-dock.com. Follow Bendix on Twitter at twitter.com/Bendix_CVS. Log on and learn from the Bendix experts at brake-school.com. And to learn more about career opportunities at Bendix, visit bendix.com/careers.

Previous articleWebinar Highlights Work in Front of New Industry COVID-19 Task Force
Next articleStates Begin Issuing COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for 2020-2021 School Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

First Blue Bird All Electric School Buses Delivered to a Transportation Contractor in California, Michael’s Transportation Service, Inc.

COLTON, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered five Type-D all electric school buses to Michael’s Transportation...
Read more
Industry Releases

Specialty Administration Services Launches Bus Specific Warranty

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Since 2013 Specialty Administration Services has been the claims administration provider and delivers world class customer service and warranty support...
Read more
Industry Releases

Navistar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

LISLE, Ill., — Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced a second quarter 2020 net loss of $38 million, or $0.38 per diluted share,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Food Banks Across New York Get Boost From Leonard Bus Sales

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., — With COVID-19 straining food banks across the state, Leonard Bus Sales announced that that they will be doubling their donations...
Read more
Industry Releases

Transfinder Extends Free Stopfinder Offer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corp. is making its two-way communication tool Stopfinder Communication available to all school districts in North America free of charge...
Read more
Industry Releases

Zonar Delivers Peace of Mind to Parents and Caregivers with Next-Generation App for School Bus Tracking

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced Zonar MyView, a next-generation app providing parents and caregivers details and location...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
182 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.