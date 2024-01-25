Petermann Bus Provides Custom School Bus to Tallmadge City Schools’ Marching Band for Competition and Event Transportation

TALLMADGE, Ohio – Petermann Bus, a leader in student transportation, has provided a one of a kind customized school bus to Tallmadge City Schools to transport its Blue Devil Marching Band to and from its events.

The use of the bus is being provided in-kind as part of Petermann Bus’s company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program, an on-going effort to serve students’ growing, diverse needs and increase the positive impact we make on their lives beyond school and their communities.

Petermann Bus has been part of the Tallmadge community since 2009 and has since participated in community outreach events such as Shop with a Cop and the Special Olympics by providing complimentary transportation services. With the start of the New Year, they look forward to continuing their community support efforts.

“Seeing this bus transformation come to life has been an extraordinary experience,” said Jen Kirk, Tallmadge General Manager, Petermann Bus. “We know that the bus is being put to good use to fulfill a need for the school’s marching band and are glad that they can now travel to all their events with pride, style, and reliability. We look forward to seeing the bus in action on the road. Go Blue Devil Marching Band!”

“We are thankful to Petermann for its generosity in providing the Tallmadge Blue Devil Marching Band with a bus,” said Superintendent Steve Wood, Tallmadge City Schools. “The new bus will help promote pride and excellence as they travel to events. Petermann continues to be a strong partner to Tallmadge City Schools, and we thank them for their kindness and support.”

About Petermann Bus: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.