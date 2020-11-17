Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home Industry Releases Pro-Vision Partners with Kajeet to Provide Internet Connectivity and Smart Video Recording...
Industry Releases

Pro-Vision Partners with Kajeet to Provide Internet Connectivity and Smart Video Recording Solutions for School Buses

Leading mobile video solutions provider teams up with the top provider of internet connectivity solutions to outfit school buses with Wi-Fi access and safety technology

BYRON CENTER, Mich. & MCLEAN, Va. — Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today it has partnered with Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments and IoT solution providers, to provide internet connectivity and video recording solutions for school buses.
Through this strategic partnership, schools can connect Pro-Vision school bus video recording systems to the Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution to perform actions like live video review, hands-free remote video upload, automatic system updates and system health monitoring. Pro-Vision school bus solutions like the 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR System and the HD Dual-Lens Stop-Arm Camera enhance the safety of students by preventing accidents and capturing incident video.

Image courtesy of Pro-Vision Video Systems

“We are proud to partner with Kajeet to provide a packaged solution that ensures students are both protected on the school bus and have dependable internet access, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Corey Mathews, director of the transit division at Pro-Vision. “This partnership is great news for schools that are looking to keep their students safe and connected.”

Kajeet’s SmartBus Wi-Fi solution is built on its IoT management platform, Sentinel, which is compatible with all major North American wireless networks and enables controlled and reliable Wi-Fi access. Up to 65 students can connect at one time, making it ideal for daily bus routes, athletic buses, field trips, mobile STEM labs and bookmobiles. Amid school closures, Wi-Fi-equipped buses are also being parked in school parking lots, neighborhoods, apartment complexes and mobile home parks to create community hotspots for students.

“We’re excited to partner with Pro-Vision to deliver a first-of-its-kind fully connected bus to students,” said Michael Flood, senior vice president of strategy at Kajeet. “Sentinel’s open API platform was intentionally designed to support strategic partnerships such as this one, and we look forward to working closely with Pro-Vision to deliver a safe and connected environment for students.”

For more information on Pro-Vision school bus safety solutions, visit provisionusa.com. For more information on Kajeet SmartBus, visit www.kajeet.net/solutions/school-bus-wifi/.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student access, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.

Previous articleGOJO Becomes a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise
Next articleMarijuana Use Dominates Positive Drug Testing Rates of Commercial Drivers

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

GOJO Becomes a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise

AKRON, Ohio — GOJO, the Makers of the PURELL brand, is now certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Women’s...
Read more
Industry Releases

Lion Electric Responds to the Need to Electrify Quebec

SAINT-JEROME, Quebec — Lion Electric (Lion) today applauded the Green Economy Plan, or “Plan pour une économie verte” (PEV), presented by the Minister of...
Read more
Industry Releases

Thermalito Union Elementary School District Approves Purchase of Six All-Electric School Buses From GreenPower

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) (TSXV:GPV) (“GreenPower”) a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo delivery,...
Read more
Industry Releases

GreenPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Canada — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq:GP) (TSXV:GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo...
Read more
Industry Releases

BusPatrol Partners with Suffolk County to Safeguard Children on Their School Journeys

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Students that take the school bus to and from school in Suffolk County will now be protected by advanced safety...
Read more
Industry Releases

Record-High 20,000 Propane Autogas School Buses Transporting Students This School Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time ever, more than 20,000 propane autogas buses were at the ready in public and private school districts...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are your school buses and/or drivers used for evacuation or relief efforts in your community?
71 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.