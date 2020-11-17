Pro-Vision Partners with Kajeet to Provide Internet Connectivity and Smart Video Recording Solutions for School Buses

BYRON CENTER, Mich. & MCLEAN, Va. — Pro-Vision Video Systems, a leader in mobile video solutions, announced today it has partnered with Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments and IoT solution providers, to provide internet connectivity and video recording solutions for school buses.

Through this strategic partnership, schools can connect Pro-Vision school bus video recording systems to the Kajeet SmartBus Wi-Fi solution to perform actions like live video review, hands-free remote video upload, automatic system updates and system health monitoring. Pro-Vision school bus solutions like the 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR System and the HD Dual-Lens Stop-Arm Camera enhance the safety of students by preventing accidents and capturing incident video.

“We are proud to partner with Kajeet to provide a packaged solution that ensures students are both protected on the school bus and have dependable internet access, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Corey Mathews, director of the transit division at Pro-Vision. “This partnership is great news for schools that are looking to keep their students safe and connected.”

Kajeet’s SmartBus Wi-Fi solution is built on its IoT management platform, Sentinel, which is compatible with all major North American wireless networks and enables controlled and reliable Wi-Fi access. Up to 65 students can connect at one time, making it ideal for daily bus routes, athletic buses, field trips, mobile STEM labs and bookmobiles. Amid school closures, Wi-Fi-equipped buses are also being parked in school parking lots, neighborhoods, apartment complexes and mobile home parks to create community hotspots for students.

“We’re excited to partner with Pro-Vision to deliver a first-of-its-kind fully connected bus to students,” said Michael Flood, senior vice president of strategy at Kajeet. “Sentinel’s open API platform was intentionally designed to support strategic partnerships such as this one, and we look forward to working closely with Pro-Vision to deliver a safe and connected environment for students.”

For more information on Pro-Vision school bus safety solutions, visit provisionusa.com. For more information on Kajeet SmartBus, visit www.kajeet.net/solutions/school-bus-wifi/.

About Pro-Vision

Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a leading video technology solutions provider trusted by thousands of organizations in 58 countries. Pro-Vision solutions include vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management and cloud-based storage solutions. Pro-Vision transit, law enforcement and commercial partners utilize these solutions to enhance safety, increase productivity and protect critical assets. For more information, visit provisionusa.com.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student access, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.