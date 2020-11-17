GOJO Becomes a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise

AKRON, Ohio — GOJO, the Makers of the PURELL brand, is now certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). WBENC is the largest certifier of women’s business enterprises in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

“We are proud to be a WBENC-Certified family enterprise,” said Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, Executive Chair, GOJO Industries. “WBENC Certification aligns with our GOJO Values and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. And we are always looking for ways to bring value to our partners and customers. Our distributor partners and both private-sector and public-sector end user customers have also told us our WBENC certification is significant because GOJO can now help them achieve their supplier diversity goals and, in turn, formally demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and equity.”

To become a WBENC-Certified WBE, GOJO underwent a rigorous certification process, including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

About GOJO

GOJO, the Makers of the PURELL brand, is a leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing, skin care formulas, and surface sprays under the GOJO, PURELL, and PROVON brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advances in the science of skin care and sustainability.

GOJO is known for state-of-the-art dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design, sustainability, and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy behaviors for hygiene, skin care, and compliance in critical environments. GOJO is a family enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada. Learn more about GOJO.