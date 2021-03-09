ProAir Appoints New Vice President of Sales

ELKHART, Ind. — PROAIR LLC, a KODA Enterprises Group Portfolio Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Searer to the position of Vice President of Sales effective March 8th, 2021.

Based out of Elkhart, IN, Kevin was most recently regional sales manager for ProAir and will transition seamlessly into his new leadership role within our organization. Given Kevin’s past industry experience, his knowledge of overall sales processes, and a solid track record of developing personnel and customers, we are looking forward to Kevin’s ongoing leadership.

“With his extensive market knowledge and sales background, coupled with his industry experience, ProAir is excited to have Kevin lead our sales organization,” stated ProAir President & CEO Matt Scheuler.

About Proair LLC

ProAir LLC designs, manufactures, installs and supports a complete line of advanced mobile air conditioning, heating and air filtration systems for the bus transportation and specialty vehicle markets, including emergency vehicles, construction, RV, agriculture industry, as well as systems for School, Commercial, Shuttle, Transit and Para Transit Buses. Proair HVAC systems are available for both conventional and electric drive vehicles. Proair also offers a complete line of aftermarket service parts and on-site product training services. Visit us online at www.proairllc.com.

About KODA Enterprises Group

KODA Enterprises Group located in Waltham (MA) is a middle market private investment firm that concentrates on companies in niche markets that have the potential to benefit from the financial strength and operational expertise KODA provides to its portfolio companies.