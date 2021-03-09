Tuesday, March 9, 2021
STN Seeks Nominations for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards

By Ryan Gray

School districts and bus companies that can demonstrate emissions reductions and positive impacts on their students and communities with the implementation of clean fuel and energy are invited to submit information for consideration of awards that will be announced on April 22 at the conclusion of the virtual Green Bus Summit.

Awards will be given to small districts and contractors that operate fewer than 100 buses as well as larger districts and contractors. Eligible fuels and energy include biodiesel (fleets must be using at least a B20 blend), CNG, electric, propane, and renewable fuels.

School Transportation News presents the virtual Green Bus Summit in affiliation with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which will assist in judging the nominations. Applications are due March 31.

“The team at School Transportation News is excited to recognize trailblazing leaders that are focused on investing in cleaner and healthier school buses,” said Tony Corpin, the magazine’s publisher and president of STN Media Group. “Our industry will play an important role in reducing emissions while improving student and community health. I’m proud to be part of an industry of people that care about going green.”

The virtual Green Bus Summit runs from April 20 through 22 and will feature discussions and presentations on a wide variety of topics, including energy management of electric vehicles, green funding mechanisms, student transporter experiences with alternative fuel and energy, the promise and challenges of implementing V2G projects, selling low carbon credits, and more.

Tucker Perkins, the president and CEO of the Propane Education Research Council, opens the event on April 20 with a keynote address. Additional sponsors include Blue Bird, Collins Bus, GreenPower Motors, IC Bus, The Lion Electric Company, Thomas Built Buses, and Zonar.

Special Reports

Multimedia

