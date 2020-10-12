Monday, October 12, 2020
Home Industry Releases REI Receives Most Innovative Hardware Award at Bus Technology Summit
Industry Releases

REI Receives Most Innovative Hardware Award at Bus Technology Summit

OMAHA, Neb. —  REI, an Omaha-based engineering and manufacturing company, announces its win for ‘Most Innovative Hardware’ during School Transportation News magazine’s recent Bus Technology Summit. REI’s hardware was recognized out of 24 sponsoring companies at the virtual event which featured advancements in school bus safety and operations. The award was received after a vote conducted from the 1,250 industry professionals in attendance.

“Our success is reliant on innovation and quality,” says Scott Hays, president of REI. “We are extremely proud to be recognized for our dedication to hardware advancements for school bus safety and their impact on saving lives. Hardware design is truly a collaborative effort here. Every REI surveillance camera, stop-arm solution and accessory is supported by teams in engineering, production, operations, sales and customer service. This recognition honors their hard work and perseverance.”

Among REI’s roster of award-winning hardware: wide-angle HD surveillance cameras, HD stop-arm solutions, IP surveillance cameras, 3D 360˚ camera observation systems, multi-channel DVRs, Wi-Fi routers, radios, PA systems, and accessories like GPS antennas, harnesses and an event marker.

Surveillance cameras are the foundation of REI hardware. Designed to capture high-definition interior and exterior views, they show what is happening in and around buses to enhance student, driver and community safety. On buses, transportation officials may obtain interior views of the entire aisle, down into bus seats, and window lines on both sides of the aisle. Exterior views include those of stop-arm violations, and three-dimensional 360˚ looks around buses to assist with turns, lane changes and maneuvering in difficult situations. Views and audio are recorded and stored on one of REI’s high-definition DVRs, providing crystal-clear footage of activities affecting safety.

Drew Batten, REI sales manager, adds, “To be honored by the school bus industry is something we truly value. REI takes great pride in helping school districts create safer environments and this award inspires us to reach new levels in hardware innovation. We appreciate School Transportation News for hosting this event and look forward to future virtual summits.”

“The team at School Transportation News is proud to present this prestigious award to Scott Hays and the entire REI team,” said Tony Corpin, publisher and president at School Transportation News.

About REI

REI is a vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company designs, manufactures and services innovative surveillance, fleet management, safety, and entertainment solutions for the global transportation industry. With a roster of more than 2,000 products including hardware and software, family-owned REI supplies the transit bus, motorcoach, school bus, commercial bus, agriculture/construction and vehicles-for-hire industries. REI backs its products with in-house Technical Support available 24/7/365. For more information about REI and its integrated and customizable solutions, visit radioeng.com.

Previous articleZonar Announces Partnership with Navistar To Bring Powerful, OEM Qualified Fleet Telematics Solutions to Customers

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Zonar Announces Partnership with Navistar To Bring Powerful, OEM Qualified Fleet Telematics Solutions to Customers

Seattle, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, and Navistar, a producer of International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC...
Read more
Industry Releases

Beverly, Massachusetts Unveils Its First Battery-Electric School Bus

BEVERLY, Mass. – The City of Beverly and Beverly Public Schools today unveiled its first all-electric school bus, marking a significant milestone as the...
Read more
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies Wins “Coolest Overall Technology” at STN Bus Technology Summit

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced today that its student transportation solutions received the “Coolest Overall Technology” award at the inaugural Bus Technology...
Read more
Industry Releases

First Student Safety Manager Named National Safety Council Rising Star of Safety

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A member of the First Student safety team is recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to safety in the workplace. Wichita-based...
Read more
Industry Releases

Hundreds of Blue Bird Electric School Buses Deployed Throughout the United States

Fort Valley, GA — Electric vehicles have experienced significant growth in the past decade, and school buses are no exception. Since their introduction in...
Read more
Industry Releases

Durham School Services Proudly Brings Industry-Leading Safety Standards to the Students of Boise School District

Lisle, IL and Boise, ID — Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, proudly brings industry-leading safety standards to the students of Boise...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Is your school district or bus company short school bus drivers?
136 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.