REI Receives Most Innovative Hardware Award at Bus Technology Summit

OMAHA, Neb. — REI, an Omaha-based engineering and manufacturing company, announces its win for ‘Most Innovative Hardware’ during School Transportation News magazine’s recent Bus Technology Summit. REI’s hardware was recognized out of 24 sponsoring companies at the virtual event which featured advancements in school bus safety and operations. The award was received after a vote conducted from the 1,250 industry professionals in attendance.

“Our success is reliant on innovation and quality,” says Scott Hays, president of REI. “We are extremely proud to be recognized for our dedication to hardware advancements for school bus safety and their impact on saving lives. Hardware design is truly a collaborative effort here. Every REI surveillance camera, stop-arm solution and accessory is supported by teams in engineering, production, operations, sales and customer service. This recognition honors their hard work and perseverance.”

Among REI’s roster of award-winning hardware: wide-angle HD surveillance cameras, HD stop-arm solutions, IP surveillance cameras, 3D 360˚ camera observation systems, multi-channel DVRs, Wi-Fi routers, radios, PA systems, and accessories like GPS antennas, harnesses and an event marker.

Surveillance cameras are the foundation of REI hardware. Designed to capture high-definition interior and exterior views, they show what is happening in and around buses to enhance student, driver and community safety. On buses, transportation officials may obtain interior views of the entire aisle, down into bus seats, and window lines on both sides of the aisle. Exterior views include those of stop-arm violations, and three-dimensional 360˚ looks around buses to assist with turns, lane changes and maneuvering in difficult situations. Views and audio are recorded and stored on one of REI’s high-definition DVRs, providing crystal-clear footage of activities affecting safety.

Drew Batten, REI sales manager, adds, “To be honored by the school bus industry is something we truly value. REI takes great pride in helping school districts create safer environments and this award inspires us to reach new levels in hardware innovation. We appreciate School Transportation News for hosting this event and look forward to future virtual summits.”

“The team at School Transportation News is proud to present this prestigious award to Scott Hays and the entire REI team,” said Tony Corpin, publisher and president at School Transportation News.

About REI

REI is a vertically integrated engineering and manufacturing company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company designs, manufactures and services innovative surveillance, fleet management, safety, and entertainment solutions for the global transportation industry. With a roster of more than 2,000 products including hardware and software, family-owned REI supplies the transit bus, motorcoach, school bus, commercial bus, agriculture/construction and vehicles-for-hire industries. REI backs its products with in-house Technical Support available 24/7/365. For more information about REI and its integrated and customizable solutions, visit radioeng.com.