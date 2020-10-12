Zonar Announces Partnership with Navistar To Bring Powerful, OEM Qualified Fleet Telematics Solutions to Customers

Seattle, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, and Navistar, a producer of International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses, today announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership allows Navistar customers to use its OnCommand Connection platform to access rich and comprehensive fault and diagnostic data from Zonar Telematics Control Units (TCUs) across an entire fleet with one portal, regardless of vehicle make or model, to streamline operations. Zonar also plans to integrate with Navistar’s Gateway Integrations, using International’s factory-installed telematics devices as a gateway to streamline software solutions without the need for additional hardware. This partnership allows mutual customers to easily access both smart fleet management capabilities from Zonar and Navistar’s OnCommand Connection’s Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions.

“Zonar has the unique ability to conduct aftermarket installs, OEM installs and deeply integrate with OEM embedded applications,” said Gary Schmidt, senior vice president of OEM solutions at Zonar. “With this partnership, we further demonstrate just how seamless Zonar can be in unison with an industry leader like Navistar. We are thrilled to bring an enriched data experience to customers who are looking to keep their fleets safe, compliant, and efficient while lowering the total cost of ownership during operation and maintenance.”

Navistar customers without Zonar line-fit or retrofits, can easily add aftermarket telematics hardware such as the Zonar V4. IC Buses can come pre-wired for Zonar TCUs and other Navistar vehicles that obtain aftermarket V4, can still benefit from this partnership – as data from Navistar’s OEM TCU boxes and OnCommand Connection data flow can be seamlessly accessed via Zonar’s products and services.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Zonar,” said Sean Slyman, director of Connected Services Business Solutions, Navistar. “It enables Navistar to create even greater value for customers by enabling seamless access to our industry-leading remote diagnostics solutions and Zonar’s powerful fleet management and compliance solutions through one factory-installed device.”

As the Zonar and Navistar partnership evolves, both companies will look to take advantage of Navistar’s OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostic solutions—the industry’s first and only open-architecture platform – and Gateway Integrations on International’s factory-installed telematics device as a gateway to streamline software solutions without the need for additional hardware. Potential Zonar and Navistar collaborations could include consolidating software solutions onto Navistar’s factory-installed telematics devices and pre-installations on the IC Bus line to benefit school bus customers looking for rich data and actionable insight capabilities off the factory floor.

For more information, please contact Zonar at: https://www.zonarsystems.com/partners/navistar

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.