Rosco, Inc., and Safety Vision, LLC, Settle Patent Infringement Action

JAMAICA, N.Y. — The patent infringement action (United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Rosco Inc. v. Safety Vision, LLC et. al, Case Number 20-CV-3376) involved Rosco’s patented technology that covers Rosco’s multiple camera systems and Rosco’s MOR-Vision Mirror/Monitor Combo Backup Camera System, which offers easily replaceable modular mirror and monitor components, unique glass reflectivity and ultra-bright imaging for safe bus operation with automatic monitor view changes. Rosco’s patents involved in the lawsuit were United States Patent No. 8,624,716, United States Patent No. 9,215,429, United States Patent No. 9,286,521, United States Patent No. 9,319,639 and United States Patent No. 9,623,802 (collectively, “Rosco Patents”).

The parties have now settled the matter amicably. Safety Vision has taken a license, and together with its supplier have agreed not to contest, or assist others in contesting, the validity or enforceability of the Rosco Patents. In turn, Rosco has dismissed the lawsuit.

Ben Englander, CEO of Rosco, comments on the settlement: “Rosco is pleased to add Safety Vision as licensee of an important part of Rosco’s patent portfolio, thereby validating Rosco’s technological research and development patents. Rosco continues to innovate in all aspects of its business and places a high priority on intellectual property rights of all companies and parties, while also expecting mutual consideration for IP developed by Rosco.”

“Safety Vision is pleased to announce an amicable settlement has been reached by both parties, whereby Rosco will grant a license under the Rosco patents to Safety Vision,” said Bruce Smith, CEO of Safety Vision.

About Rosco

Rosco is a leading global supplier of vision safety solutions to the bus and truck marketplace with over 110 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. Since 1907, Rosco has been headquartered in New York City, keeping their products engineered, manufactured, and supported in the USA. Today, Rosco remains the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and continues to develop technological innovations for safer roads. Rosco’s intelligent solutions include AI-powered cameras and recording, cutting edge collision avoidance systems and cloud-based SaaS platforms that improve safety, fleet efficiency, and driver productivity. Rosco’s staff has grown to over 275 employees in facilities totaling 175,000 square feet. Distinguished bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco products on new vehicles include Freightliner / Thomas Built Buses, Blue Bird, Navistar/IC Bus, REV Group Companies, Forest River Companies, and many others.

About Safety Vision

With more than 28 years of experience, Safety Vision, LLC, is one of the most recognized partners for advanced mobile video surveillance products. Safety Vision employs over 100 individuals in its 40,000- sq. foot headquarters in Houston, Texas, which is equipped with an expansive warehouse that houses over $15 million dollars of “just-in-time” inventory. Since 1993, Safety Vision has sold over a billion dollars in mobile surveillance products to a wide variety of industries. These include mass transit, law enforcement, student transportation, commercial vehicles, and more in both public and private sectors. With over a dozen nationwide satellite offices and 6 international locations, Safety Vision is quickly expanding its business to provide solutions worldwide.