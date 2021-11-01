Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeIndustry ReleasesRotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support
Industry Releases

Rotary Launches 24/7 Virtual Support

MADISON, Ind.– Just in time for SEMA, Rotary is launching Rotary Virtual SupportTM, a service that will allow Rotary customers quick and easy access to everything they need to operate their wheel service and lift equipment. All new Rotary equipment will feature a QR Code decal that users can scan with a smartphone or tablet to register their product, access technical documents, view training videos and find links to customer service, 24/7.

“Technicians no longer need to waste valuable time searching for lost owner’s manuals, maintenance schedules or training materials,” says David Fischmer, director of marketing for Vehicle Service Group (VSG), Rotary Lift’s parent company. “Rotary’s Virtual Support provides users with the information they need, anytime they need it.”

“With many shop owners struggling to hire and train new employees, we wanted to give technicians an easy way to access product training videos that cover everything from general use to operational tips and special applications,” added Fischmer. “We are excited to be the first in the industry to offer this level of customer support, and we remain committed to finding innovative solutions that help improve our customers’ productivity and safety.”

About Rotary:
Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary’s pursuit of innovation has built one of the world’s most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. For more information visit https://rotarylift.com

Previous articleThomas Built Buses Introduces New Saf-T-Zone Pedestrian Detection System
Next articleNew York Governor Hochul Signs Legislation that Aims to Discourage Illegal Passing

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2021

This issue of School Transportation News features the STN Transportation Director of the Year, Kayne Smith, as well as...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you planning on attending an in-person conference next calendar year?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.