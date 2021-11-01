Thomas Built Buses Introduces New Saf-T-Zone Pedestrian Detection System

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, today announced the introduction of the widely anticipated Saf-T-Zone pedestrian detection system, which alerts the driver to pedestrians outside of the school bus. This new technology comes just months after the debut of the proprietary Stage 2 Lights safety system, which alerts students to more safely cross the street to enter or exit a school bus. These two new safety systems are now available to order.

“As we all know, school buses are the safest way to get to and from school,” said Jed Routh, vice president of sales, marketing and service, TBB. “But these two new safety systems will further enhance the driver’s ability to protect pedestrians outside of the school bus, whether they are crossing the street to get on the bus, walking near the bus in potential blind spots, or disembarking from the bus. These new safety systems are yet another step in our journey to ensure that school buses remain the safest vehicles on the road.”

Saf-T-Zone Pedestrian Detection System:

In partnership with MITO Corporation and CUB Group, TBB’s Saf-T-Zone pedestrian detection system is composed of LED ground lights on the cross-view mirrors as well as multiple radar units on the 77GHz frequency band. These higher frequency radar units are installed on the front, right side and rear of the Thomas Built bus and allow more precise detection and measurement of a pedestrian or object within ten feet of the front, back or right side of the school bus, or even within the danger zone. When a pedestrian is detected, the system alerts the driver via haptic feedback in the seat, through an audible noise, on an in-cabin tablet and through caution lights on the cross-view mirrors.

Stage 2 Lights Safety System:

The Stage 2 Lights safety system provides the ability for a bus driver to remotely signal to students who are loading or unloading that it is safe for them to cross the road via bumper-mounted lamps.

The Stage 2 Lights safety system is activated along with the red warning light system. After the red warning light system has been activated, the driver will watch for traffic to stop. After all traffic stops, the driver will hold down the “walk” momentary switch, illuminating a green bumper light which is visible only to the students. This will indicate that it is now safe for the student to cross the street. If the driver does not hold down the “walk” momentary switch, the light will remain red. If the student tries to cross the street even when the light is illuminated red, there is a secondary feature which allows the driver to honk a horn from the same momentary switch to alert the student that it is not safe to cross.

The driver is able to control bumper-mounted lamps via a switch in the driver’s compartment. Pilot lights, also located in the driver’s switch area, inform the driver of the exterior lamps’ status.

Saf-T-Zone pedestrian detection is available on the Saf-T-Liner C2 and Saf-T-Liner C2 Propane. Stage 2 Lights safety system is available for the Minotour, Saf-T-Liner C2, Saf-T-Liner C2 Propane, Saf-T-Liner CNG, Saf-T-Liner EFX and Saf-T-Liner HDX.

To learn more about these or other upcoming features on Thomas Built Buses, contact your local Thomas Built dealer.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com.