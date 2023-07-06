Safety Vision LLC and STN Celebrating 30th Anniversaries at STN EXPO Reno

HOUSTON, Texas – Safety Vision LLC, a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions, will be celebrating 30 years of serving our customers along with all the STNEXPO attendees at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada July 14-19, 2023. This year is also STN’s 30th anniversary so the celebration will be even more exciting.

Safety Vision and STN have a long-standing partnership working together to bring the best in technology to School Transportation Professionals and STNEXPO in Reno will be bigger and better than ever. With the largest number of pre-registered attendees, STNEXPO Reno ’23 will be the best attended STN conference ever. Safety Vision is proud to be front and center for the experience starting with the ribbon cutting ceremony where STN will hold a raffle for two giant SV gift bags. The bags will include a $25 gift card, large duffel bag, cooler bag, stainless steel insulated cup and other SV logo goodies.

When the doors open, head to Safety Vision booth #451 along the back wall for a glass of champagne to toast the occasion and to see all the new fleet mobile video surveillance solutions and AI software. The Safety Vision team will be there to have a toast with you and show you all the exciting new products.

“Safety Vision is excited to continue our partnership with STN and celebrate our joint anniversaries at this year’s STNEXPO Reno,” said Clint Bryer, Director of Safety Vision’s Student Transportation Division. “These events are a special time when we can reconnect with customers, partners and friends and also forge new relationships that help the entire school transportation industry deliver students safely and more securely .”

About Safety Vision LLC:

Safety Vision LLC is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance solutions for a variety of industries, including public transit, law enforcement, and commercial transportation. With over 25 years of experience, Safety Vision has established a reputation for providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality video surveillance systems.