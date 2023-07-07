Innovation Choice Awards Return to STN EXPO Reno

STN EXPO Reno attendees once again have the opportunity to vote on their favorite hardware and software products made for the pupil transportation industry.

The STN EXPO Innovation Choice Awards program is open to any individual, organization or authorized agent that exhibits at STN EXPO 2023 in Reno, Nevada, and promotes school transportation products.

The four categories are Best Hardware, Best Software, Best Safety Technology, and Best Green Bus Technology. Attendees can vote on-site, starting July 16 and running through July 20.

Attendees can scan QR codes at each exhibitor booth to cast votes during the STN EXPO 30th Anniversary Celebration & Trade Show on July 17 and the Trade Show + Drinks & Appetizers on July 18. Voting remains open until July 20. Winners will be announced at a later date.

View the list of exhibitor products, below. Exhibitors submitted their own product descriptions that have been edited for space and clarity.

247Security Inc. (Booth 218)

Category: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: Zeus TITAN DVR

Description: TITAN is our flagship purpose-built school bus DVR, the latest technology in a rugged and compact enclosure that is easy to use and install. How is TITAN unique? Sixteen high-definition channels support 360-degree interior cameras, 360 external live view, and AI-enhanced, stop-arm cameras. Plus, OBD connection to the engine computer collects live diagnostic data, Wi-Fi for remote access to the DVR, cell modem providing live access to GPS, OBD data, and real-time video. Powerful smart core enables the integration of cross-platform features not limited to video, like live tracking, engine performance, and more. Additional features can be enabled on-demand, allowing you to scale your operation as needed, without having to buy more hardware, or touch the DVR. Future-proof your fleet with Zeus TITAN.

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: DVRVIEWER PRO 2

Description: DVP 2 is designed to be the easiest and most powerful video review software on the market. Designed from the ground up from your direct feedback and feature requests, it includes the fastest video clip export in a video review software, and bus stop review that allows you to see stops along the route and get video instantly, instead of scrolling through hours of footage. Sort video by custom data attributes, including engine data, speed, GPS, motion/acceleration sensors, stop-arm violations, driver markers, and more. Get the exact video you are looking for, fast. TruView combined with our 360 cameras creates three video streams from one camera. A tremendous value that you have to see for yourself. Cloud-based live GPS tracking and sensor data allow you to keep your finger on the pulse of your fleet 24/7, no pun intended. Live video –look-in allows you to see inside/outside your buses anytime, anywhere live. We believe in putting our customers first, and as such all our technology is backward compatible with previously saved files from older DVRs. Another way 247 tech stays future-proof.

AlphaRoute

Category: Software

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Ampcontrol Technologies, Inc. (Booth 233)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Ampcontrol

Description: AI-powered, smart EV charging management software that reduces total cost of ownership and downtime of charging hardware.

Bitimec School Wash-Bots, Inc.

Category: Green Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

BP Pulse: (Booth 529)

Categories: Hardware, Green Technology

Name of Product/Solution: omega

Description: The fleet-first charge management software automates charging when energy costs are lowest, dynamically responding to your evolving needs each shift. Comes with a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee. Connected and technology agnostic. Integrates with EV chargers, fleet management, telematics, and more. Out of the box and future-proofed. Ready to deploy today and built to evolve as needs do. Adaptive and automated load management. Delivers costs optimized energy while respecting operational constraints. Co-optimize charging for cost, battery health, and GHG impact. Integrates with telematics, route and asset management tools. Monitors vehicles out on routes and track their expected state of charge when they return to the depot. Easily run savings, energy, equipment health, GHG emission reductions, and other operational reports.

BYD (Booth 101)

Categories: Hardware, Software, Safety Technology, Green Technology

Name of Product/Solution: The Achiever

Description: The Achiever is BYD’s 100-percent battery electric Type A school bus offering. The Achiever was designed with student safety in mind, the latest technologies, a strong commitment to the environment, and reliability for school commutes. The Achiever operates on a zero-emission electric motor. With decades of experience in the transit industry, BYD developed the Type A bus to exceed the quality standards of the school bus industry. The Achiever can be outfitted with the latest safety technologies including anti-bullying seats, anti-collision software, and electronic stability control. The Achiever will also have V2G capabilities that will provide schools and districts with the ability to realize renewable energy integration and cost savings.

CowFarts Bus

Category: Green Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

First Student (Booth 541)

Category: Green Technology

Name of Product/Solution: FlexCharge

Description: FlexCharge, the behind-the-meter charging infrastructure solution, was designed for future-proofing and to accommodate our needs for property not owned by First Student. Landlords were not on board with digging trenches and tearing up bus depots to install infrastructure. FlexCharge solved that problem. This solution allows positioning, mounting and protection of high-voltage circuits for electric school buses. The design is flexible, quickly deployable, and can be moved or relocated easily if needed.

Fleetsoft (Booth 641)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Fleetsoft

Description: Fleetsoft makes keeping track of your bus fleet’s maintenance easy and efficient. It keeps track of work orders, PM schedules, parts usage, inventory management, warranty claims, core tracking, fuel tracking, and more. Fleetsoft also integrates with third-party GPS providers to keep odometer and hour meters current. In addition, it brings in inspection and fault code data automatically. It is a complete maintenance solution for your fleet.

Greenpower Motor Company

Category: Green Technology

Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Heliox

Category: Hardware

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

HopSkipDrive

Category: Software

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

IC Bus

Category: Software

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

IEE Sensing

Category: Safety Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Netradyne

Category: Safety Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Booth 721)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Nuvve Fleetbox App

Description: Nuvve’s Fleetbox app gives school transportation directors peace of mind when it comes to managing the charge on their V2G-capable EV bus fleets and electric chargers. With this app, fleet managers can view power consumption and charger status; check vehicle status and filter by site or name of vehicle; analyze site charging status of the entire EV bus fleet; schedule trips for their buses; view energy reports on usage; and charge/discharge energy for buses depending on need. Nuvve Fleetbox is available on both the Apple App Store and Android Play.

Pegasus Specialty Vehicles

Category: Green Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Propane Education & Research Council (Booth 115)

Category: Green Technology

Name of Product/Solution: Off-Grid Propane Fueling/Hybrid EV Charging Station

Description: The greatest challenge to adopting clean alternative energy for student transportation is the infrastructure needed to power clean buses. This system provides propane fueling and DC Level 3 charging from solar, wind and propane power generation, with battery storage for a completely off-grid affordable solution that can be ordered and implemented in weeks instead of months or years.

Rosco Vision (Booth 223)

Categories: Software, Safety Technology

Name of Product/Solution: Rosco DCAMS

Description: Rosco’s e-mirror, DCAMS (Digital Camera and Monitor System), was engineered to replace rear-vision mirrors on commercial vehicles. The digital cameras and monitors cover views shown in both the flat and convex lenses of rear-vision mirrors. The Rosco DCAMS includes two monitors and two housings for the connected cameras. The two monitors are mounted on each of the A-pillars, providing the driver with enhanced field-of-vision (FOV) and clearer images in all weather conditions. The DCAMS monitors provide superior visibility and brighter images during the day and night and include heated cameras to prevent frost on lenses in cold temperatures. The aerodynamic design of the camera housings offers fuel savings and efficient operations, while the low profile and high mounting location reduces the risk of impacts with objects, thus reducing costs associated with damage.



Safe Fleet (Booth 517)

Category: Safety Technology

Name of Product/Solution: Predictive Stop Arm (PSA)

Description: The Predictive Stop Arm uses patented radar and predictive analytics technology to monitor oncoming vehicle traffic and assess danger to students. When the system identifies a likely stop-arm violation, it warns students to “get back” so they keep out of harm’s way.

School-Radio (Booth 642)

Category: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: School-Radio

Description: School-Radio provides affordable, easy-to-use communication and GPS tracking solutions for schools. Our portable radios, mobile radios, dispatch console, and GPS tracking software help keep students safe and improve school operations. With School-Radio, administrators can communicate with staff and students quickly and easily, no matter where they are. Our dispatch console and GPS tracking software give schools real-time location information for staff, buses, and other vehicles.

Trans/Air

Category: Safety Technology

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Transfinder (Booth 207)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Routefinder PLUS

Description: Routefinder PLUS is a fully customizable user experience ready for your organization. Build and manage your school’s data about students, as well as stops, routes, field trips, drivers and vehicles all in one place. The Routefinder PLUS platform upon which Transfinder’s suite of solutions is built, offers unlimited user-defined fields, customized views, safe route creation and automatic stop assignments, and a custom report writer to let you access the information you need. In Routefinder PLUS, you can have your district policies baked into your routing system so your routes comply with rules and regulations your district has set, such as preventing students from crossing the street to and from their bus stops. Woven into PLUS is Transfinder’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence Optimization technology, capturing your staff’s institutional knowledge and “learning” with each stop and route created. PLUS also includes Formfinder, for the easy creation of any type of form with the flexibility to be used in a myriad of ways, such as handling payroll, surveying your community or capturing student management issues. Finally, PLUS includes Chatfinder for interaction with team members

Categories: Hardware

Name of Product/Solution: Transfinder Telematics Tablet and Hardware

Description: Transfinder offers a fully integrated solution the software to manage transportation operations district-wide and the hardware necessary for drivers using the Wayfinder driver app to manage form submissions, vehicle substitutions, route navigation, and tracking student ridership. The latest Samsung Tab Active tablets are rugged and purpose-built for the tough conditions drivers see on the road daily. IP68 rating means they can handle wind, dust, liquid and drops as well as extreme temperatures and pressure changes. The ruggedized RAM mounts provide power and connectivity to accessories like the RFID card reader as well as to provide a complete integrated solution. Tablets can be easily removed from the mount when needed for tasks like completing inspection reports. From the tablet, drivers log in using secure credentials. Drivers can navigate trips and track attendance in the Wayfinder app. Drivers will also be able to submit form information that will all be tied to the routing platform in real time. RFID Reader Transfinder hardware provides users with the ability to capture accurate ridership tracking. With RFID cards students can pass in front of the Transfinder RFID card reader as they enter and exit the bus. RFID cards require no physical contact between the card and reader, they scan faster than an optical (barcode) scanner, so they do not slow boarding times, and they do not wear out like credit-card magstripe cards and readers. Each RFID card carries no personal student information, only a unique RFID number, so a lost card does not compromise the student’s identity. As students board the vehicle, a student manifest (with photos) can be displayed on the driver’s tablet using the Wayfinder app from Transfinder. This is integrated into the Routefinder PLUS software to allow the driver to confirm students are boarding and exiting the bus at the correct locations. Transfinder’s dedicated card reader works with Transfinder student cards or with cards already in use at the district with support for RFID frequencies of 125 kHz and 13.56 MHz. This fast and reliable solution makes student transportation safer and more efficient.

Via

Category: Software

Name & Description of Product/Solution: Not provided

Webasto Thermo & Comfort, N.A. (Booth 118)

Category: Green Technology

Name of Product/Solution: HVH 100

Description: In 2021-2022, Webasto introduced a highly efficient (greater than 95 percent) High Voltage Heating System (Zero Emissions) to the school transportation industry. This heater is capable of outputting 10kW (greater than the current Scholastic Pro 90 diesel fuel-fired heater) of heat while operating between 450V and 870V. This heat can be utilized for multiple purposes, including driver/student comfort & windshield defrost/defog.

Zonar (Booth 311)

Category: Software

Name of Product/Solution: Zonar OnRoute

Description: OnRoute is a precision, turn-by-turn navigation solution. Every driver—new, substitute and temporary—can run their route with greater reliability and student rider safety. Drivers record their routes as they go with our in-cab app. Dispatch creates new routes or edits, reviews and approves recorded routes. Drivers receive visual and/or audible turn-by-turn directions, based on approved routes. For optimal accuracy, recorded route information is based on data pulled from the vehicle’s Zonar GPS unit—making the solution routing provider agnostic.

Category: Safety Technology

Name of Product/Solution: Zonar Inspection Builder

Description: Tailor each inspection to fit like a glove. Standardize and verify every inspection, for every asset. No detail should be left behind when everyone’s on the same page. EVIR Mobile comes with configurations for conducting standard, compliant pre- and post-trip inspections on popular fleet vehicle types. However, fleets vary. And flexibility is essential. If your fleet needs different configurations, build and customize your own using Inspection Builder, a feature within EVIR Mobile. Modify tag placements and zone numbers for each inspection type. Edit, move, remove or rename inspection zones and their components. Create additional inspection types outside of pre- and post-trip inspections. Create the inspection types you need, as detailed as you need. Name the inspection and provide a short description for operators. Display the fields they need to complete, such as odometer, route number, shipping doc and so on. Determine if any asset or zone tags need to be scanned. Display dropdowns for defect components or route types. Also incorporate timecards for payroll, fuel level and receipts, and sanitization requirements. Plus, do a standalone deep dive on specific components such as tires and brakes.