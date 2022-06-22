Stertil-Koni Awarded North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Contract for Heavy Equipment Procurement Program

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, this year celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been awarded the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) contract for Heavy Equipment Procurement.

Importantly for customers in North Carolina and the Southeast, the NCSA award further extends Stertil-Koni’s range of cooperative purchasing programs that make the company’s heavy duty vehicle lifting systems, accessories and shop equipment available for purchase by customers by means of a streamlined, expedited process.

That in turn helps advance the goal of NCSA’s Heavy Equipment Procurement Program, which the organization describes as “a cooperative bid program that achieves competitive pricing on equipment that county and city government agencies purchase…” The association’s program is also designed “…to eliminate duplication of effort through the creation of one statewide bid that can be used by all counties and municipalities in the Southeast.”

The new NCSA Heavy Equipment Procurement Program, No. 23-07-0421, began May 18, 2022 and is valid through May 17, 2023.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, stated: “Stertil-Koni, which offers the broadest range of high-performance, ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) certified heavy duty vehicle lifting systems, is honored to be associated with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Further, we are proud to be of service to the extensive range of counties and municipalities in the Southeast – the net result of which is a genuine win for the NCSA, its customer base and Stertil-Koni’s exclusive distributors supporting the region.”

About Stertil-Koni:

Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company – is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

About NCSA:

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is the statewide organization of North Carolina’s 100 Sheriffs. Through their Association, the Sheriffs work to strengthen the professional law enforcement services their offices provide to the people of North Carolina.